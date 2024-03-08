The film then explores historically how these obstacles were tackled when the first space station was built, and how what was learned from the decades of research since then can be applied to this new challenge. Talking head interviews, some of which are filmed in a strange under-lit manner, include NASA scientists and consultants like operation psychologist Dr. Al Holland, behavioral scientists like Dr. Jack Stuster and Dr. Alexandra Whitmire, and virtual reality pioneer Jacquelyn Ford Morie, among others.

The doc also interviews a handful of astronauts, like Cady Coleman and her son Jamey, who share their emotional experiences from when Coleman went on a prolonged mission to space when the boy was only nine years old. Astronaut Kayla Barron and her husband Tom discuss her decision to apply for the Mars mission, and what it could mean for their future family planning. These interviews are the most compelling aspects of the documentary, as they shed light on how many astronauts hide their true feelings in order to stay active within the program.

While the film covers many angles regarding the psychological effects of spending any amount of time in space and NASA's many preparations to ease these effects, it never probes beyond what is presented by these experts. It never asks questions of their methods. Nor does it ever question why science innovations alone seem to be the only solutions explored. For all its forays into A.I. and virtual reality, I was struck by how, beyond some footage of Cady playing the flute, the arts and humanities are never discussed when these scientists are thinking of ways to make life in space more palatable for the astronauts. Does NASA actually have any research into how art therapy, poetry, music, movies, etc. can help? The creepy robotic companion known as CIMON gives off big Hal-9000 vibes, yet I question if anyone involved in its creation has ever seen "2001: A Space Odyssey." It's strange to me that for all the threads this doc follows, the impact of art on the well-being of humans never brought up at all.