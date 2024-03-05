Do You Believe in Magic? In America Twenty Years On

Sheridan (“My Left Foot,” “In the Name of the Father,” “The Boxer”) has a deft touch for the delicacy of relationships, but for “In America,” he asked his daughters, Naomi Sheridan and Kirsten Sheridan, to share memories of when their family settled in New York City. The Oscar-nominated screenplay follows the fictional Sullivan family as they emigrate illegally from Ireland, landing in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood in a walk-up with a rough mix of tenants. It’s more a series of vignettes than a plot, befitting living there.

Johnny (Paddy Considine), his wife, Sarah (Oscar nominee Samantha Morton), and their young daughters lie their way through the Canadian border for a fresh start, as the Sheridans did. An actor, Johnny can’t feel anything anymore, numb with grief over losing their young son, Frankie, to a brain tumor. (Sheridan as a child lost his ten-year-old brother the same way and dedicated this film to him.)

Ten-year-old Christy (Sarah Bolger)—Sheridan’s avatar, with a camcorder—frames the story around hopes and wishes, narrating how Frankie told her she has three wishes. She and Ariel (Sarah Bolger’s sister, Emma Bolger) view relocating as an adventure, a feeling the film captures by framing the story largely from the girls’ point of view.

“We heard Manhattan before we ever saw it. A thousand strange voices coming from everywhere,” Christy narrates. Going through a tunnel under the river knocks out the radio in the family’s station wagon, and the car is quiet, like they’ve lost contact with everything except the hum of the road and the wash of headlights on the tile walls.

When they emerge in midtown Manhattan, “it was like we were on another planet,” Christy says. Johnny adjusts the radio, stopping on The Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Do You Believe in Magic?” As their car tools through Times Square, Christy sets down her camera to jockey with Ariel at the back window, looking at the billboards and sounds, the neon lights and colors splashing across the girls’ faces. (In a bit of filmmaking magic, Sheridan, cinematographer Declan Quinn, and editor Naomi Geraghty married footage canted upward as if from the girls’ height with studio close-ups of the girls peering from the car.)