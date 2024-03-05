Horror Movies Should Give Up The Final Girl

Movies have kept their cold grip around the old Final Girl, in part, because they’ve been egged on by feminist fandoms surrounding classic horror Final Girls like “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre”’s petrified Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns) and “Halloween”’s gob-smacked Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), but the Final Girl isn’t necessarily a precedent to be proud of. It might even be time to give her up.

When “Texas Chain Saw” released in 1974, critics were less inspired by Sally’s hardiness as they were shocked that she “screams endlessly,” as Roger Ebert wrote at the time. The film, which Clover establishes as the primeval petri dish for Final Girls, does not assign any obvious value to Sally’s womanhood, aside from her being, like a white cross in the dirt, standing at the end of everything. “Texas” simply sets the standard for what later slashers like “Halloween,” “Friday the 13th,” and “The Slumber Party Massacre” expand on—the Final Girl is the “girl scout, the bookworm, the mechanic,” writes Clover. “She is always smaller and weaker than the killer,” though “she grapples with him energetically and convincingly.”

Clover establishes the Final Girl as a product of a film industry that reduces and constrains women of all kinds—bitches and Barbies, those who can’t find the will to fight back, and those who kill. The Final Girls’ womanhood was initially presented as incidental, so viewers could digest it superficially. In 1984’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) barely blinks while setting Freddy Krueger’s rotten body on fire, but The New York Times critic Vincent Canby nonetheless trivializes her as “pretty and bouncy enough to be a terrific cheerleader” in his review. To some audience members, these early Final Girls, often written and appraised by men, were more effective pieces of eye-candy than inspiration. But then Clover’s essay came out, and movies became more self-aware.

“Only virgins can [outsmart the killer],” Randy instructs while holding a beer in 1996’s “Scream.” “Don’t you know the rules?” At this point in horror history, audiences understood that the exhausted girl at the end of movies like “Alien,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2,” and “Leprechaun” had a name. This made it easier for women to identify with her, and, by the 2000s, feminists incorporated lone-wolf beauties like Buffy into their larger mission of claiming “femininity as a source of power,” says Irene Karras’ 2002 academic article about “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”