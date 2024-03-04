Introduction to Women Writers Week 2024

When Chaz Ebert invited me to become an editor at rogerebert.com, she said it was her plan to have at least half of the reviews and articles on the site written by women. I was thrilled to be a part of that effort, and especially happy to be a part of Women Writers Week in 2022, and 2023, now an established annual tradition.

Women Writers Week is not about the idea that there is some singular perspective that women bring to movies or to the world. What I love most about it is the variety of voices we are able to feature, with essays, interviews, and appreciations, along with the reviews of this week’s releases.