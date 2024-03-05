The Best Legal and Courtroom Dramas

The Classic Courtroom Drama

“12 Angry Men” (1957): Almost the entire action of “12 Angry Men” takes place within a jury room, as a jury argues about the case of a young man accused of murder. With Henry Fonda starring as the lone holdout juror who votes “not guilty,” the film retains its power today, as it dives into how individuals’ perceptions, racism, social class, and family history all impact a jury’s outcome. (Tubi, Amazon, MGM+, Pluto, Apple+)

“Anatomy of a Murder” (1959): Frequently included in lists of the best legal movies ever made, this movie features Jimmy Stewart as a disillusioned defense attorney representing a client accused of murder. With much of the film set within the courtroom, “Anatomy” unsettlingly reveals that trials are more about lawyering than truth. And seeing Stewart play the attorney, without a shred of the charm he’s so well known for, packs an added punch that underscores the skepticism over the entire proceeding. (YouTube, Apple+, Vudu, Amazon) (Its 2023 descendent “Anatomy of a Fall” offers a modern, equally close examination of how facts are revealed, and distorted, during a trial.)

“A Few Good Men” (1992): Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson go head-to-head in this courtroom drama about two marines who stand trial for murdering another member of their unit. Their courtroom exchange is arguably one of the most famous moments in film and still worth quoting today. You may find yourself worth watching for that scene, but the rest of the film is an intriguing examination of how honor and courtroom ethics aren’t always copacetic. Demi Moore, Kevin Pollack, and Kevin Bacon also star. (AMC+, Apple+, Amazon)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (2020): With an all-star cast, this Aaron Sorkin–directed film is the legal equivalent to an epic, as it examines the trial of political leaders at the 1968 Chicago Democratic convention to decide if they were culpable for the violence that ensued. The plot is fairly straightforward, but its use of flashbacks and courtroom narration gives the film a larger scope. And it’s a window into another time, while asking how much of politics and the law have really changed. (Netflix)