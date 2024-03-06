Fighting to Be Seen: On Emma Seligman's Bottoms

The way the duo expresses their particular brand of outsider status is “ugly and untalented” and, unfortunately, as I watched “Bottoms,” it was a sentiment that cut deeper than I expected. Like the fight club members, I was always on an island of misfit toys. I think a lot of queer kids end up there. The good thing about the island is that everyone understands. You don’t have to explain your feelings about your circumstances because, in one way or another, all of your circumstances are similar. Quickly, that’s what the fight club becomes. They may have snagged a few of their desired targets, two cheerleaders that PJ and Josie have slapped onto matching pedestals, but the majority of the fight club is inhabited by fellow misfits. Everyone has at most one friend and that’s if they’re lucky; they’ve all been cast aside by the school and by their classmates simply for not being easily digestible. But the more they talk and frankly the more they beat the shit out of each other, the more they build a strange little community with each other, and eventually they stop caring as much about who’s outside of them because they have each other. Josie and PJ even get closer to Isabel and Brittany, their desired cheerleader targets who started all of this in the first place.

But as the lies they’ve told get them everything they want, we see that the lies won’t be enough for them to keep it. That newfound sisterhood and Josie and Isabel’s budding relationship are shattered when everyone realizes it was built on lies and nefarious intent.

The only pitfall about deciding to be someone you’re not is the very real people thinking that is who you are and the very real you right beneath the surface. Even when we mask it, we all have tells and any secret identity whether it’s your pen name or an undercover identity, pieces of ourselves slip through. For Josie, her earnestness betrays her even when she’s telling her biggest lie about killing a girl. She puts her own loneliness and desperation into the story and that’s what Isabel latches onto. PJ’s brashness never leaves her, whether she has on her aggressive, ex-juvie identity or the horny, lovelorn teenager she actually is. There are little signatures we have whether we like them or not and, for some godawful reason, they demand to be seen. The community and connection that we’re seeking as people in general but especially as queer people can’t be achieved through hiding. Tim Kreider said that “if we want the rewards of being loved we have to submit to the mortifying ordeal of being known,” and he was unfortunately correct. We want love and respect, but we have to be known to achieve it; deception is truly the antithesis of connection. You put up a different personality with an intention to forge connection and the person you’re so eager to be in community with is taking you at your word and they’re putting trust into you as they also reveal more about themselves. The only difference is that they’re actually revealing themselves and their thoughts, which is exactly what you’d want, right? While it’s daunting to be trusted, the people we want to forge relationships with are looking for the same thing.

The thing about being your honest self is that there’s always risk. And that’s the scary part that the diversion of being someone else helps us avoid. Thus we’re met with the classic existential crisis that “Bottoms” puts on full display. The impossibility of human connection springs from the fact that we must bare the most undesirable and uncomfortable parts of ourselves in relationships, even when we don’t mean or want to. I’m sure we can all remember a time when the thing we were thinking and feeling sprung to the surface without our permission, revealing our true thoughts and emotions. Most of us lean heavily away from that, preferring to be an easier, more palatable version of ourselves that gives us cover to not reveal and gives the other person cover to feel validated and supported. We avoid the clash of our personalities like the plague, hoping to be as easy to take as possible because for some reason that is what we as a society have decided is the social contract for engagement and intimacy.