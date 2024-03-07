Along for the Ride with Sofia Coppola

In the film version of “The Virgin Suicides,” we open on a teenage girl, a road behind her but not an open one. But the act of driving is insinuated from the very first moments of Coppola’s feature film debut, being not seen but heard. As we peer through the dreary suburban streets of Grosse Pointe, Michigan circa 1975, gradually rising above the warbly synth tones of Air’s score to “The Virgin Suicides” is the wail of the ambulance siren coming to the Lisbon home to deliver Cecilia, the youngest of the Lisbon’s five teenage daughters, from the restrictive Lisbon home, after she has slit her wrists in the tub. “That girl didn’t wanna die. She just wanted out of that house,” a neighbor woman remarks.

Coppola, whose strengths tend more atmospheric than dialogue-driven, is guided here by Eugenides’ text. Michigan serves as the automotive capital of the world and to the young men who populate this suburban universe, horsepower is a signifier of sexual maturity. The chorus of neighbor boys who serve as our narrators live just across the street from the Lisbons, they can only para-socially connect to the Lisbons, observing from afar or fantasizing about the girls as if they are divine aliens. Early on they are invited by Mr. and Mrs. Lisbon to “the only party the Lisbons ever had in their short lives,” likely because they pose no carnal risk in the parents’ eyes. It’s notable that in Michigan, an area defined by automobiles, these young men are never seen with a car of their own, at most being shown riding bikes. On the other end of the spectrum is Trip Fontaine, Grosse Pointe’s teen Casanova and “the only reliable boy who actually got to know Lux,” who’s introductory scene has him leaning against his crimson Pontiac Firebird followed by a montage of him wooing women and girls alike. When he comes over to watch TV with the Lisbons in an effort to court the most rebellious daughter, Lux, Mrs. Lisbon is strict with how the girls present themselves and sends him on his way early into the night, concerned about the feelings he might inspire in her youngest daughter. She is proven correct in her concerns when, immediately after he returns to his car, Lux jumps in and straddles him and passionately kisses him, set to the firey opening riff of Heart’s “Barracuda.”

To the Lisbon parents, a car is a dangerous thing, weakening their grasp over their daughters. They have special rules that the girls can’t go on dates and “especially not in a car.”

“We almost never let the girls go out in cars unless it’s necessary,” says Mrs Lisbon just before letting her then-surviving daughters go to homecoming with Trip and his football friends in one of their parent’s Cadillac. As the sisters ride to the dance, they loosen up in a way we haven’t seen before, not focused on the boys so much as the ability to giggle and gossip free from their mother’s watchful eye. We can see the car offer a certain freedom from their conservative home.