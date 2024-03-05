A (Not So) Brief History of Silent Film Influences on Pop Music

There were many popular songs written during the silent film era, like Joseph H. Santly’s “At the Moving Picture Ball,” that were inspired by the stars of the time. However, just a few decades after the heyday of silent film was torpedoed by the advent of synced sound, the memory of many of these nitrate gods and goddesses was starting to fade. In 1972, Ray Davies of The Kinks wrote about this duality of fame in the song “Celluloid Heroes,” lamenting “You can see all the stars as you walk down Hollywood Boulevard / Some that you recognize, some that you’ve hardly even heard of / People who worked and suffered and struggled for fame / Some who succeeded and some who suffered in vain.” Among the stars named were silent film legends Greta Garbo, who was still alive at the time, and Rudolph Valentino, who was very much dead.

The ill-fated matinee idol Valentino died in 1926, at the height of his fame. Only 31 years old at the time, his death caused mass hysteria, and some fans to this day still visit his grave every year on the anniversary of his death. His legacy also lives on in the lyrics of several songs. In “Don’t Look Down,” Iggy Pop croons, “I went this morning to the cemetery / To see old Rudy Valentino buried / Lipstick traces on his name, you know / He never looked down.” The song was also later recorded by David Bowie. In the Prince-penned “Manic Monday,” written sixty years after Valentino’s death, The Bangles dream of “kissin’ Valentino by a crystal blue Italian stream” before their alarm clock rudely awakens them on the blighted Monday morning. A few years earlier the Great Lover was evoked in the music video for the 1982 Adam and the Ants song “Prince Charming,” where singer Adam Ant dresses up in the idol’s famous sheik garb.

Silent film homages were found throughout pop music in the 1980s, especially in the work of New Wave, Gothic Rock, and New Romantic musicians. The music video for “Arabian Knights” by British rock band Siouxsie and the Banshees references the Douglas Fairbanks romantic epic “The Thief of Bagdad.” And in fact, lead singer Siouxsie Sioux’s whole look has been likened to silent film vamps like Theda Bara and Louise Brooks. In the last few decades, her bandmate Steven Severin has written and performed live scores for silent films, including Germaine Dulac’s “The Seashell and the Clergyman” and Carl Theodor Dreyer's “Vampyr.” I was lucky enough to see the latter live once and it was truly life changing.