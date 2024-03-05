Stay Vigilant: Directors Camille Hardman and Gary Lane on Still Working 9 to 5

When did you first see the movie “9 to 5,” what were the circumstances, and what did you think of it?

Gary Lane: We were around 10 when we first saw the film. It was funny to us, kidnapping the boss, but years later it took on a whole new meaning. The film was truly about working women and the hard issues they were dealing with at the time. That’s the only way middle America could see the message behind the laughs. Hiding the medicine in the candy.

Camille Hardman: In Australia we had a movie of the week that would screen on a Sunday night. I was only eight at the time, and I was supposed to be in bed, but sometimes I would sit on the steps and sneakily watch the film behind my parents. One Sunday this film was “9 to 5.” I remember all the fantasy scenes. I didn’t quite understand the context, but I was so taken with Dolly, who was so different from anyone I had ever seen or met in Australia.

Do you have a favorite scene?

GL: For us it would be “rooster to a hen.” Being southern boys from North Carolina, we always loved Dolly.

CH: Oooo, I have so many. For me it’s the scene where Dabney is using the football analogy with Lily and Jane trying not to laugh at his buffoonery. The acting and comic timing was amazing.

Why was it important to make the film a comedy, unlike other “issue” films Jane Fonda made: “Coming Home” and “The China Syndrome”?

CH: Essentially Bruce and Jane knew that if they wanted to really initiate change, they had to attract a wide audience to a film. They also did not want to preach to the converted and wanted men to be a part of the conversation and hopefully see themselves on screen. They knew men would not attend a “women’s issues” film, but if they packaged the film as a broad comedy, they would equally have both men and women attend which would really be able to generate a conversation in the workplace.

GL: They felt strongly about shining a light on the issues activist Karen Nussbaum had shared with her about office politics at the time. Equal pay, equal job advancement, childcare, and sexual harassment. But comedy was the only way to get more eyes to see the issues. Camille and I used the same method with our documentary. We bring the audience in with the “9 to 5” original cast reunion and the new exclusive, haunting “9 to 5” duet performed live by Dolly and Kelly Clarkson in our end credits. We have Oscar winners Rita Moreno on the “9 to 5” TV series and Allison Janney on the “9 to 5” musical. But when we get them in the seats, we show them what’s really not changed for working women over 44 years later. It’s insanity.