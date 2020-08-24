Our Writers Highlight Articles to Enjoy on our Newly Redesigned RogerEbert.com: Part II

His work has also appeared in The Village Voice, Vulture, Cineaste Magazine, MovieMezzanine, Movies Without Pity, Salon, and of course, here at RogerEbert.com. In 2013, Odie entered the world of film festival programming, presenting 9 movies at the Off Plus Film Festival in Krakow, Poland. Based in the NYC area, Odie enjoys writing code almost as much as he enjoys writing prose. Something is wrong with that guy.

10.

"The Invisible Man" reviewed by Tomris Laffly, Weekly Critic



Excerpt: "Mostly because we are in the era of #MeToo, with the once-protected monsters of the real world finally being exposed for what they are, their terrorizing powers examined in stupendous films like Kitty Green’s 'The Assistant'—a long-delayed revolution that shouldn’t be cheapened or misused. [...] It wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest that part of what Green prioritized with her masterpiece is also what lends 'The Invisible Man' (and eventually, its visible woman robbed out of options) its cumulative strength—an unforgiving emphasis on the loneliness emotional violence births in the mistreated. There is a constant in all the sharply edited, terrifying set pieces lensed by Stefan Duscio with elegant, clever camera moves in bedrooms, attics, restaurants and secluded mansions: a vigilant focus on Cecilia’s isolation. That isolation, intensified by Benjamin Wallfisch’s fiendish score, happens to be her concealed assailant’s sharpest knife. A deadly weapon others refuse to see and acknowledge."

About Tomris: Tomris Laffly is a freelance film writer and film critic based in New York. She regularly contributes to Time Out New York, Film Journal International, Film School Rejects and RogerEbert.com, and her byline has appeared in Indiewire, Variety and Vulture, among other outlets.

She has a special interest in the awards season and women in film, covers various film festivals throughout the year including New York Film Festival, Sundance and Telluride and tweets from @TomiLaffly.

11.

John Saxon (1935-2020) tribute written by Simon Abrams, Critic

Excerpt: "But for many movie lovers, Saxon will always be Roper from 'Enter the Dragon,' including Luz Leguizamo, who named her son John after Saxon (from my interview with John Leguizamo: 'She liked that dark, brooding type'). He was handsome and muscular, though sometimes his physique was more hindrance than help, according to Gloria Martel: 'John worked out all the time and some producers thought he was too big.' Saxon played up his sex appeal in a few daytime soaps throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, including recurring roles on 'Dynasty,' 'Another World,' and 'Melrose Place.' Saxon always stood out in a crowd—a Variety review of 'Enter the Dragon' noted that Saxon is 'surprisingly adept in his action scenes'—so it’s not surprising that his career lasted long enough to earn him recognition."