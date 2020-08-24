Our Writers Highlight Articles to Enjoy on our Newly Redesigned RogerEbert.com: Part I

Excerpt: "In a flashback, Rob became convinced that they had brought the wrong baby home from the hospital. Another couple with a similar name had a baby at the same time and there had been some mix-ups with their flowers and gifts. So, Rob called the other couple and asked them to bring their baby over. When he opened the door, we saw that the other couple was Black, getting the longest laugh in the history of the show. Reiner later said that he wanted the other couple to be gorgeous (they were: future 'Mission: Impossible' star Greg Morris and Mimi Dillard) and he insisted on a present-day 'button' of a joke at the end of the episode, with Rob saying he still thought the babies must have been switched because the other boy was so accomplished. In a column on the 50th anniversary of that episode, the New York Times' Neil Genzlinger quoted Reiner: ''I was very proud that in the tag I got that little dig in that their kid was in the top of the class and Ritchie was in the bottom.' For Mr. Reiner, that gag was the real victory.'"



"Clemency" reviewed by Matt Fagerholm, Assistant Editor

Excerpt: "As Marty tells Anthony during their final moments together, all any of us ever want is to be seen and heard, and the crowds of protestors lining up daily to loudly condemn his client’s fate provide undeniable proof that news of the injustice has spread throughout the world. Of course, this is little consolation for a prisoner forced to spend the majority of his days in silence and solitude, yet when Anthony is strapped to a crucifix-like chair and given his lethal injection, it’s as if his pain and anguish is injected directly into Bernadine. In a breathtaking three-minute shot on par with the finale of Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” the camera holds on Bernadine’s face as the primal horror of the procedure she has overseen for years finally sinks in, breaking through her hardened exterior until he flatlines, prompting her own body to go limp."

