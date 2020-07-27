John Saxon: 1935-2020

Then again, Saxon’s career was not the kind whose successes could be tracked using awards or marquee-topping work, but rather sheer endurance. At 17, he changed his name (inspired by the Brooklyn roller hockey team “The Saxons”), and moved to Hollywood. He took acting classes while under contract at Universal, where he was paid $150 per week for 40 weeks per year. He played angry young men in the 1955 juvie delinquent drama “Running Wild” as well as the 1956 B-noir “The Unguarded Moment,” where he, a creepy football player, peeps on Esther Williams, and then tries to murder her. “The Unguarded Moment” was sadly not a hit. Saxon went on to woo and/or menace several other starlets, including Sandra Dee (“The Reluctant Debutante”), Debbie Reynolds (“This Happy Feeling”), and Fay Wray (“Rock, Pretty Baby” and its sequel, “Summer Love”).

On screen Saxon broke hearts, but in real life, he didn’t leave much of an impression on the weekend box office reports. His contract at Universal wasn’t renewed, so he spent the 1960s playing cops, heavies, and killers in dozens of B-movies. Movies with titles like “Posse from Hell,” “Blood Beast from Outer Space,” “The Ravagers,” and “Queen of Blood.” Saxon was also a regular TV guest star; he played Marco Polo in an episode of “The Time Tunnel,” a reckless young star with daddy issues in “Dr. Kildare,” and a mercenary gunfighter named Screamer in “Cimarron Strip.” A job was a job, and Saxon always showed up to work.

"Enter the Dragon"

In real life, Saxon practiced karate for about a decade until the late ‘60s, a skill which would later get him noticed by Bruce Lee (more details in Bruce Lee Lives’ terrific interview with Saxon). On screen, Saxon’s performance in “Enter the Dragon” made him a face to remember, though that project wasn’t an easy sell for Saxon. “Any decent stuntman could play the part [as it was originally written],” Saxon noted years later, at a standing room only screening of “Enter the Dragon” at Graumann's Egyptian Theatre. Then again, hindsight is 20/20, and, at the time, Lee’s star was still rising. Saxon’s agent supposedly described “Enter the Dragon” as a star vehicle for some “cockamamie Chinese guy,” so why not fly out and get paid: “It’s in Hong Kong—nobody will ever see it.”