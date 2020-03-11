Women Writers Week 2020: Table of Contents March 11, 2020 |

This week, all of our content on the site is written by women. We'll update this table of contents page with links to new pieces as they go up.

INTRO

Welcome to Women Writers Week 2020 by Chaz Ebert

Meet the Writers of Women Writers Week 2020 by Chaz Ebert

REVIEWS

Bacurau by Monica Castillo

The Banker by Monica Castillo

The Burnt Orange Heresy by Whitney Spencer

Extra Ordinary by Roxana Hadadi

First Cow by Allison Shoemaker

Hope Gap by Christy Lemire

The Hunt by Monica Castillo

Onward by Christy Lemire

Run This Town by Arielle Bernstein

Advertisement

Spenser Confidential by Kristy Puchko

Swallow by Justine Smith

The Way Back by Sheila O'Malley

The Wild Goose Lake by Tomris Laffly

INTERVIEWS

Be Angry: Ken Loach on Sorry We Missed You by Tomris Laffly

Variety is What Feeds Me: A Conversation with Winston Duke by Allison Shoemaker

We Want to Tell Personal Stories at Pixar: Head of Story Kelsey Mann on Onward by Nell Minow

ESSAYS

An Ode to Supernatural by Sheila O'Malley

Femininity and OCD in Swallow by Mary Beth McAndrews

Hate Breeds Hate: Why Adolf Hitler is Wearing a Plains Indian Headdress in Jojo Rabbit by Shea Vassar

How Trump and #MeToo Have Scared Us into the New Decade by Candice McMillan

J'ai faim!!!: A Cutting Movie About Women On Absurd Diets by Olivia Collette

Just in the Minuscule Things That Happen in a Day: Kelly Reichardt on First Cow by Nell Minow

Lighting the Torches of Others: A Celebration of Gloria Steinem by Joyce Kulhawik

Max von Sydow: 1929-2020 by Roxana Hadadi

On Mona May, The Queen of '90s Fashion by Abbey Bender

On Natalie Portman's Statement Dress at the 2020 Oscars by Carrie Rickey

Performing Reality in the Iranian Courtroom-Style Drama Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness by Roxana Hadadi

Vitalina Varela, Wings of Desire, and Solitude by Justine Smith

When the Worlds of Film Criticism and Acting Collide to Inform and Educate Audiences by Carla Renata

Whispered Fears: The Quiet Place of Parenting by Valerie Kalfrin

Women Hold Key Positions in Chapel Hill's Film Fest 919 by Sarah Knight Adamson

Previous Article: On Mona May, the Queen of ‘90s Movie Fashion

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus