Women Writers Week 2020: Table of Contents

The Hunt
Betty Gilpin deserves better and so do we.
A table of contents featuring all the content from Women Writers Week 2020.
An ode to Mona May, who designed the timeless looks of Clueless, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, and Never Been Kissed.
Chaz is the Publisher of RogerEbert.com and a regular contributor to the site, writing about film, festivals, politics, and life itself.
This week, all of our content on the site is written by women. We'll update this table of contents page with links to new pieces as they go up.
INTRO
Welcome to Women Writers Week 2020 by Chaz Ebert
Meet the Writers of Women Writers Week 2020 by Chaz Ebert
REVIEWS
Bacurau by Monica Castillo
The Banker by Monica Castillo
The Burnt Orange Heresy by Whitney Spencer
Extra Ordinary by Roxana Hadadi
First Cow by Allison Shoemaker
Hope Gap by Christy Lemire
The Hunt by Monica Castillo
Onward by Christy Lemire
Run This Town by Arielle Bernstein
Spenser Confidential by Kristy Puchko
Swallow by Justine Smith
The Way Back by Sheila O'Malley
The Wild Goose Lake by Tomris Laffly
INTERVIEWS
Be Angry: Ken Loach on Sorry We Missed You by Tomris Laffly
Variety is What Feeds Me: A Conversation with Winston Duke by Allison Shoemaker
We Want to Tell Personal Stories at Pixar: Head of Story Kelsey Mann on Onward by Nell Minow
ESSAYS
An Ode to Supernatural by Sheila O'Malley
Femininity and OCD in Swallow by Mary Beth McAndrews
Hate Breeds Hate: Why Adolf Hitler is Wearing a Plains Indian Headdress in Jojo Rabbit by Shea Vassar
How Trump and #MeToo Have Scared Us into the New Decade by Candice McMillan
J'ai faim!!!: A Cutting Movie About Women On Absurd Diets by Olivia Collette
Just in the Minuscule Things That Happen in a Day: Kelly Reichardt on First Cow by Nell Minow
Lighting the Torches of Others: A Celebration of Gloria Steinem by Joyce Kulhawik
Max von Sydow: 1929-2020 by Roxana Hadadi
On Mona May, The Queen of '90s Fashion by Abbey Bender
On Natalie Portman's Statement Dress at the 2020 Oscars by Carrie Rickey
Performing Reality in the Iranian Courtroom-Style Drama Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness by Roxana Hadadi
Vitalina Varela, Wings of Desire, and Solitude by Justine Smith
When the Worlds of Film Criticism and Acting Collide to Inform and Educate Audiences by Carla Renata
Whispered Fears: The Quiet Place of Parenting by Valerie Kalfrin
Women Hold Key Positions in Chapel Hill's Film Fest 919 by Sarah Knight Adamson
