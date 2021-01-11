Meet the Writers: Carlos Aguilar

2. Was anyone else in your family into movies? If so, what effect did they have on your moviegoing tastes?

I owe my passion for film to my mom. She has been an avid cinephile her whole life. Her taste ranges from a profound love for James Bond flicks to a great appreciation for Akira Kurosawa and Ingmar Bergman. Her curiosity for learning has always astonished me. Though she was only afforded a grade school education, she’s read all the classics and always sought out movies from around the world. As a kid, we couldn’t afford to go on vacation or to have video games; so going to the cinema with her was the biggest treat for me. Beyond influencing my taste, her respect and love for the arts validated me. Even if objectively there was no real path for me to ever work in the film industry, she never told me it wasn’t feasible. She let me believe there was a chance, somehow, somewhere. Coming from where I come from, if she hadn’t allowed me to dream, I wouldn’t be writing this today.

3. What's the first movie you remember seeing, and what impression did it make on you?

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on a bootleg Betamax tape my parents bought for me at a street market. I’d watch it obsessively, so much that at some point they had to get a replacement copy. While the amazing songs (in their Latin American Spanish dubs) and the score were a big part of the appeal, it was the magic of the animation that bewitched me. The first movie I remember watching in a theater was "Aladdin" when I was around three years old. Soon after, I told my mom one day I would work for Walt Disney. Sad to report that never happened. But unlike some people that believe animated works are only for children, I never grew out of my love for the medium.

4. What's the first movie that made you think, "Hey, some people made this. It didn't just exist. There's a human personality behind it."

Probably “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” As a child watching it on television I was perplexed by the notion that flesh-and-blood individuals could interact with cartoons so seamlessly. Although from an early age I was aware that animation was created through a series of drawings, what Robert Zemeckis and his team achieved blew my young mind away. It wasn’t until years later that I would become fully conscious of how they did it.