Cannes 2024: Table of Contents

The following table of contents contains Chaz Ebert's video dispatches from Cannes 2024, produced by herself and Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, and written dispatches by Robert Daniels, Ben Kenigsberg, Jason Gorber, Isaac Feldberg, Scott Dummler, and Lisa Nesselson.

Video Dispatches:

A Preview of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival by Chaz Ebert

Cannes 2024 Video #2: The Festival Takes Off by Chaz Ebert

Full Reviews:

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga by Robert Daniels

Written Dispatches:

Meanwhile in France...Cannes to Be Specific by Lisa Nesselson

Cannes 2024: The Second Act, Abel Gance's Napoleon by Ben Kenisberg

Cannes 2024: The Girl with the Needle, Wild Diamond by Ben Kenisberg



Two More Weeks in the Midday Sun by Scott Drummler