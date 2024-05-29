Cannes 2024: Normal Normal or Cannes Normal?

Normal normal is much worse than Cannes normal.

Still, beyond the bubble of fest screenings and the one-meal-a-day gorging at exceptional places like my beloved Pastis and Café Hoche, this year proved to be a bit of a head-scratcher. Last year was a truly remarkable year, with surprises aplenty. I, for one, didn’t have on my bingo card that Wim Wenders would craft two of the best films that he’d made in decades, if not ever in his career. On paper, this year looked to surpass – Coppola! Schrader! Lanthimos! – and yet when the curtains closed, it feels at best to be a year of “fine.”

That’s not to say some films didn’t shine. I adored “Anora," Sean Baker’s Palme d’or winner, but I worry that it may suffer from additional scrutiny now that it’s received this much attention. This year, the discourse from afar felt particularly poisonous, especially from those who hadn’t even seen the films before commenting, and I expect a backlash to hit this film from multiple sides of the political spectrum.

This is already the case for Ali Abassi’s “The Apprentice," a fine film with exceptional performances hit with a cease and desist from a former and, seemingly, future president. Whether this additional attention will result in a “Streisand effect” or truly make it a challenge to screen is up in the air. Given that it’s precisely the kind of film that those closeminded to it on both left and right should see, it will be interesting to see how it plays out and how many changes will be made after its festival debut.

Few films were more talked about than “Megalopolis,” and Coppola’s latest is either the biggest boondoggle of his career or the capper to the man’s drive to rewrite cinema history. I love that I saw it; I’m not sure I’ll ever see it again, and I struggled to even answer simple questions like “Is it good?” Meanwhile, it was nice to spend 90 minutes mere meters away from his former protégé (and honourary Palme recipient) George Lucas as he ignored the moderator’s questions and went off about Hollywood hegemony, gendered casting, the desire to make movies rather than money, and so on. I helped, in a small way, having to shout out reminders to the now 80-year-old director about the title “Heart of Darkness” and, perhaps more amusingly, the name of the character that he cast Billy-Dee Williams to play.