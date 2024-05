The Cannes Film Festival is underway, and Chaz Ebert is on the ground to report on every development. In this video, critic Isaac Feldberg joins Chaz to briefly discuss Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis," Yorgos Lanthimos' "Kinds of Kindness," Paul Schrader's "Oh Canada," Andrea Arnold's "Bird," and Agathe Riedingers' "Wild Diamond." Watch the video below.