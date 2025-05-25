Critic Jason Gorber, a regular presence at Cannes for decades, sat with RogerEbert.com Publisher Chaz Ebert to talk about his Cannes 2025.
Cannes 2025 Video #6: Critic Jason Gorber on The Best of Cannes 2025
Chaz Ebert
Chaz is the CEO of several Ebert enterprises, including the President of The Ebert Company Ltd, and of Ebert Digital LLC, Publisher of RogerEbert.com, President of Ebert Productions and Chairman of the Board of The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, and Co-Founder and Producer of Ebertfest, the film festival now in its 24th year.
