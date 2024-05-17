Cannes 2024: Megalopolis

A modern update to the Greek playwright Aristophanes’ Lysistrata, “Chi-Raq” immediately found controversy using Chicago’s South Side (particularly the ensuing bloody gang wars, which by that point were already making national headlines) as the backdrop for a musical crime romance starring Nick Cannon and Wesley Snipes as opposing gang leaders, and Teyonah Parris as the leader of Black-woman army fed up with murder. At the time, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel—who was more worried about the city’s reputation rather than damaging divestment and systemic racism—pushed back against the film, especially the use of the term “Chi-raq” (a portmanteau of Chicago and Iraq). The city even threatened to withhold tax dollars from the production. The result might be among Lee’s angriest films, featuring verse and sex battles, bonkers staging, politically fervent demands: stop the violence; rework racist white power structures; rework the power imbalance curtailing the poorest, Blackest neighborhoods.

Similar to any Lee project, the director made “Chi-raq” using his own rules and finding his own way around malicious politicians, while crafting a sprawling and tonally oddball film where nothing much makes sense except his disdain for the status quo. These were all spirits that inhabited what might still be his emotionally rawest film to date.

Coppola’s “Megalopolis” works on a similar wavelength. On its face, “Megalopolis” is a contemporary Roman story of two politically powerful foes—Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver) and Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito)—each vying for control of the city. Cesar is the scion of the empire’s richest family. He’s also a brilliant architect capable of stopping time, and is in love with Mayor Franklyn’s daughter (Nathalie Emmanuel). That’s the simple version. There is plenty more: Aubrey Plaza stuns as social-climbing TV personality Wow Platinum; Jon Voight crafts a surprisingly effective performance as Driver’s father; Shia LaBeouf is surprisingly vital a rising political figure using the language of collective action to undermine the most vulnerable; Dustin Hoffman and Talia Shire tip their hats too.

The film's form is especially unyielding. A satellite crashing back down to earth takes up the entirety of the first half, but its effects are never returned to again. Characters come and go without reason. It's as though everything threads has been tangled and smashed into a flat pancake, which makes one wonder if a crazier four-hour cut could occur. The very concept of Driver yelling "time stop" to pause the world around him along with the futuristic material he has invented that can literally reshape whole cities is also underwritten. This is a film bad creative, narrative, and thematic choices that look surprisingly flat. And yet, I wholly loved its wild eccentrics and its go for broke attitude. "Megalopolis" is exactly what movies can and should be—unflinchingly earnest.