With the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in our rear view mirror, we still bring more insights into Chaz Ebert‘s coverage of the fest. In this video, critics Ben Kenigsberg, Robert Daniels, and Siddhant Adlakha speak with Chaz about their findings on the festival’s offerings. Watch the video below.
Cannes 2025 Video #7: Critics’ Roundtable
Chaz Ebert
Chaz is the CEO of several Ebert enterprises, including the President of The Ebert Company Ltd, and of Ebert Digital LLC, Publisher of RogerEbert.com, President of Ebert Productions and Chairman of the Board of The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, and Co-Founder and Producer of Ebertfest, the film festival now in its 24th year.
