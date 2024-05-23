Cannes 2024: Grand Tour, Motel Destino, Beating Hearts

But like most films from Gomes ("Tabu," "Arabian Nights"), "Grand Tour" unfolds in a strange, challenging, and original mix of modes. It combines old-Hollywood glamour (recalling, especially, certain 1930s and '40s films set on rubber plantations, like "Red Dust" and "The Letter"), theatrical effects (puppet-show interludes recall Hou Hsiao-hsien's "The Puppetmaster"), and even elements of documentary, specifically the travelogue form. While the scenes involving the characters were shot on studio sets, Gomes interweaves these with contemporary shots of the locations in question, without making any effort to hide, say, the Oriental Pearl Tower in Shanghai. In the Saigon section, motorbikes are scored to the "Blue Danube" waltz.

There are also multiple narrators, each speaking in a language from the country where a given scene is taking place. Yet Molly and Edward, who are British, speak Portuguese. That disjunction is consistent with the film's overall approach: "Grand Tour" combines two palettes (black-and-white and color), two time periods (past and present), and two stories whose protagonists are temperamental opposites. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the film feels at once classical and timeless. Even as the plot has superficial complications—Edward's flight is so strange he is suspected of doing top-secret work for the British, while Molly has to fend off a wealthy suitor (Cláudio da Silva) entranced by her determination—Gomes's film proceeds with an almost Rivettian sense of gamesmanship. It's the sort of movie in which breaking the fourth wall qualifies as a happy ending.





If you're going to make yet another variation on "The Postman Always Rings Twice," you might as well make it ultra-grubby, and that's basically the approach of Karim Aïnouz's "Motel Destino." It is not a good movie, but unlike "Firebrand," Aïnouz's plodding, English-language historical drama from last year's competition, it is a bad movie you can vibe to, thanks almost entirely to the blazing-hot neons of Hélène Louvart's cinematography, which gives the otherwise tedious proceedings a distinctive look. (The movie was shot on 16-millimeter and Super-8-millimeter film.)