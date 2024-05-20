Cannes 2024: The Weirdo Films of Cannes

This leads to one of the inadvertent themes of this year’s festival: There are a whole heap of Weirdo films to choose from.

It’s not as if the bizarre or avant-garde is a stranger to this festival, but with the success of the likes of Yorgos Lanthimos (here with his latest, "Kinds of Kindness," a middling effort that’s still charming), or even Cronenberg (whose style helped fuel previous Palme winner "Titane," and whose latest, "The Shrouds," marks his seventh return), there’s a drive-by so many to go for the mindbogglingly odd as there is for those crafting more sedate, traditional art film fare.

Coppola’s "Megalopolis" is another weirdo, landing somewhere between the biggest act of cinematic hubris in history and a gloriously maximalist closing statement from one of the world’s greatest filmmakers. There’s Audiard’s unhinged but supremely effective Mexican musical "Emilia Perez," a story of transgender transformation and the inner life of a crime lord. Another potential future Cannes award winner, Coralie Fargeat, proves that the French school system is doing wonders of channeling young women to be in touch with their inner Cronenbergs, pumping up the festival with "The Substance"’s Jazzercise body horror brilliance.

If there’s one geographic center of this year’s weirdness, it surely is Winnipeg. It's that sleepy town in the middle of my country known for cold winters, an affection for Hockey, and a seemingly unquenchable creative drive from those stuck at home with nothing to do other than to let their imaginations run wild.

Guy Maddin is the king of all Winnipeg Weirdos. Along with collaborators Evan and Galen Johnson, he presents at this year’s Cannes "Rumours," a big-brained satire of the G7 summit complete with bog monsters and talk of Canadian parliamentary prorogation. Cate Blanchett heads an eager cast. Yet it is someone from the next generation, Matthew Rankin, who has firmly taken up the torch and, with his latest, proves more than deserving to be on the world’s stage.