Cannes 2024: On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, The Village Next to Paradise, Viet and Nam

In Harawe’s feature debut, Mamargade is ill-equipped to be a father. He is not only saddled with money problems, but he is also a schemer, someone so worried about looking like the bad guy he’ll lie to Cigaal’s face to avoid disappointing the boy. Before long, however, this humble village loses its lone schoolhouse. The former principal recommends that Mamargade send his son to private school—which requires money Mamargade doesn’t have. It also requires Cigaal to be apart from his dad, who, despite his faults, is beloved by the impressionable boy.

Harawe’s film has some faults that occur in other first-time attempts; you can see where certain frames could be trimmed to not only tighten up the film but also sharpen the emotional impact of certain scenes. We witness Mamargade often spiraling from grief for the woman he’s lost and guilt for the boy who requires far more resources than he could ever hope to provide. Mamargade works several odd jobs; being a gravedigger and smuggler are his mainstays. He is too trusting to be particularly good at any of the gigs, and the world is too ready to take advantage of that kindness. In some ways, this film reminded me of Sembene’s 1963 short “Borom Street”—a work similarly concerned with a gig worker looking to make enough money during the day to buy dinner for his family despite the systemic challenges he faces.

“The Village Next to Paradise” requires some patience before it gets going. Still, this story of fatherhood and personal sacrifice is a thoughtfully conceived portrait of the sincerity happening in Somalia beyond the headlines.

The writer/director Truong Minh Quy’s “Viet and Nam” is absolutely hypnotic. It begins in a coal mine; Viet (Dao Duy Bao Dinh) and Nam (Pham Thanh Hai) are sweaty and exhausted—their shirts are wide open. The pair are secretly lovers. We will return many times to their infatuation and their persistent lovemaking amid the sparkling specks of coal that fill their lungs and their hearts with the same intensity as their love. Often recalling “Hiroshima, Mon Amour,” Quy’s lithe script still manages to brim with symbolism, parsing the lasting effects the Vietnam War still has on the country.