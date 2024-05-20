Cannes 2024: Blue Sun Palace, Julie Keeps Quiet, Simon of the Mountain

The more I think about writer/director Constance Tsang’s “Blue Sun Palace,” a film premiering in Critics Week at Cannes, the more it seeps into my muscles and my bones. While Tsang’s assured debut feature mostly takes place in a Chinese massage parlor, its opening scene occurs in a Chinese restaurant. Didi (Haipeng Xu) and Cheung (Kang-sheng Lee) are on a date, sharing food and ideas for a vacation. Rather than cut between one-shots, Tsang and her DP instead rely on continuous pans between these two lovebirds. Amy, a masseuse, is playful; Cheung is shy. They go back to her place, the shop where two other massage therapists live, waking the next day with dreams of life together. Those desires, unfortunately, crumble when tragedy befalls the couple. It’s a challenging opening, one that spells the confidence of a director beyond their years.

“Blue Sun Palace” moves with startling patience, zeroing in on Didi’s best friend Amy (Wu Ke-Xi) and Cheung learning to process their grief. For the former, it’s a bit harder. She has to deal with pervy and under-paying clients, both forcing her to grapple with the seeming worthlessness the world projects on her. Cheung, meanwhile, tries to find comfort in her by literally recreating the growing relationship he had with Didi. Wu crafts a visceral performance as a woman searching for belonging, forgiveness, and self-worth. It’s a pleasure to see her grow this character toward her final cathartic scream for self-respect, a big note in a quiet film that is wholly earned.

With the presence of Lee as the romantic foil, it’s easy for his collaborations with Tsai Ming-Liang to immediately come to mind. That instinct isn’t unfounded. This film breathes the slow cinematic air of Tsai. And not just in its utilization of long takes, but also in its interest in spaces and people within those spaces. The massage parlor, for instance, becomes a space of community and isolation. Though we rarely see the neighborhood, the film, mostly scripted in Mandarin, is set in Queens. The parlor becomes its own world, as does the grief Amy is confronting. By its final grace note, one that considers the reality that some wounds aren’t meant to heal, “Blue Sun Palace,” a soulful and passionate meditation on loss, shines as a new gem of slow cinema.