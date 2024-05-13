A Preview of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival

This Tuesday, May 14th, the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicks off, with a bevy of new and exciting titles from classic and contemporary filmmakers around the globe. Some of the most eagerly anticipated works of 2024 make their debut here, whether in or out of competition for the Palme d'Or.

RogerEbert.com will be there at the French Riviera with bells on, with Associate Editor Robert Daniels and contributors Isaac Feldberg, Ben Kenisberg, and Jason Gorber covering the buzziest premieres we can get our hands on.