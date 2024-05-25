Cannes 2024: The Seed of the Sacred Fig, All We Imagine as Light, The Most Precious of Cargoes

Few films could withstand that buildup, but "The Secret of the Sacred Fig" landed onscreen like a bolt of pure, righteous anger; the consensus among the people I spoke to afterward is that it's the front-runner for the Palme d'Or. The drama involves the political and personal tensions within a family. The father, Iman (Zare), has just taken a role as a judicial investigator, with an eye on an eventual promotion to higher in the judiciary. That means that his wife, Najmeh (Golestani), and daughters, Rezvan (Mahsa Rostami) and Sana (Setareh Maleki), will be under increased scrutiny. Their conduct must be irreproachable, they're warned. Iman has been given a gun for his own protection.

But Iman's arrival in the position occurs at the same time as an outbreak of anti-theocratic protests in response to a woman's death. He's swamped with work that troubles him—he has only a few moments to make decisions on each case, and sometimes he is dealing with death sentences. At the same time, his daughters' sympathies are with the protests, in which they are supposed to avoid even the appearance of participation. When Najmeh, Sana, and Rezvan clandestinely provide medical care to Sadaf (Niousha Akhshi), a college friend of Rezvan's who has been hit with buckshot, it accelerates a cycle of secret-keeping within the family. Then the gun goes missing.

Until this point, the film has had a superficial resemblance to some of Asghar Farhadi's dramas, which strive to show that every character is acting on reasonable (if blinkered) motives. But "The Secret of the Sacred Fig" is something much darker: It shows just how casually a repressive society employs the tools of authoritarianism and psychological intimidation. Even close family members can't be trusted. Friends suddenly become interrogators; minor missteps mean major prison time. To make this film secretively and to show it to an international film festival is an act of true courage and artistry.

