Cannes 2024: Armand, The Kingdom, September Says

Renate Reinsve won Best Actress at Cannes three years ago for her luminous, star-is-born lead turn in Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” which charted four tumultuous years in the life of a charming, indecisive young woman in Oslo. Reinsve’s return to the festival this year with “Armand” serves as an ominous, oppressively claustrophobic counterweight to all that film’s swooningly romantic potential energy.

The feature directorial debut of Halfdan Olav Ullmann Tøndel, notably the grandson of Liv Ullmann and Ingmar Bergman, “Armand” provides the actress with another showcase for her uniquely arresting presence but within the body of a chilly psychodrama that, set entirely across one suffocatingly hot afternoon at an empty elementary school, is turning its screws on her from the start.

Summoned by school staff to discuss recent misbehavior by Armand, her six-year-old son, Elisabeth (Reinsve) is blindsided by allegations levied by Sarah (Ellen Dorritt Petersen) and Anders (Endre Hellestveit), the parents of a classmate who claims to have been victimized by Armand. That Elisabeth, Sarah, and Anders are closely acquainted, and painfully intertwined by the recent death of Elisabeth’s husband, compounds the sensitivity of the situation, as does the reluctance of three educators there to moderate their meeting—including naive Sunna (Thea Lambrechts Vaulen), Ajsa (Vera Veljovic), and principal Jarle (Øystein Røger)—to break with established protocol and follow the parents into any number of the moral gray areas or unsettling hypotheticals that their meeting illuminates.

That Reinsve is playing Elisabeth, a well-known actress on the verge of a breakdown, is only Ullmann Tøndel’s first allusion to “Persona” in a film that, like Bergman’s mimetic masterpiece, can be described as a chamber piece about two women wreaking havoc on each other’s lives, mirroring one another in a downward spiral of mutually assured destruction. The truth of what may have transpired between their children remains elusive, but Elisabeth soon makes clear she suspects Sarah and Anders have ulterior motives. The educators, especially Sunna, are sympathetic to her position, but Elisabeth’s behavior during the meeting gives them cause for concern. In one early sequence, Elisabeth bursts out laughing at an inappropriate moment and, struck by the absurdity of her situation, cannot stop until reduced to frantic, heaving sobs; in this moment and others, Reinsve carries the audience through an anguished gauntlet of emotion while keeping the question of Elisabeth’s sincerity deliciously ambiguous.