Cannes 2024: Anora, Limonov, Ernest Cole: Lost and Found, Lula

Living in his father's gated mansion by himself for a brief stay, Ivan is happy to throw money at Ani, and Ani is happy to accept. Ivan's being a good-natured, Chalamet-haired goofball doesn't hurt. (The way Eydelshteyn does a somersault on the bed before the characters first have sex is the kind of hilarious, possibly improvised comic touch that we've come to expect from Baker.) Eventually, after some wild partying, Ani accepts $15,000 to pose as Ivan's exclusive girlfriend for one week. Hell, they might even get up to more—like a shotgun wedding in Vegas.

Confirmation of the nuptials catches Torros (Baker regular Karren Karagulian, most memorable as the cab driver in "Tangerine"), whose job is to keep tabs on Ivan, at an inopportune moment that shouldn't be spoiled. Suffice it to say that the bulk of what follows involves the drawn-out efforts of Torros and his henchmen (Yura Borisov and Vache Tovmasyan) to end the blissful union. A marriage to a prostitute would bring shame on Ivan's family, even if—as those around the live-wire Ani quietly begin to recognize—she is the best thing that could ever have happened to that spoiled doofus Ivan.



While there are clear antecedents for the premise, from "Pretty Woman" to Billy Wilder's "One, Two, Three," the most obvious precursor is Baker's madcap Christmas story "Tangerine." Maybe "Anora," which once again focuses on the lives of sex workers, is a crypto-sequel. Set at New Year's instead of Christmas, and relocated from Los Angeles to New York, it continually shifts tone and pace before landing on a bracing and unexpected note of winter chill. Baker now has a way of working with locations and actors that seems entirely his own (look out for other past collaborators, like Brittney Rodriguez from "Red Rocket"). His films are also effortlessly political, touching on issues of immigration, discrimination, economics, and city living in ways that feel entirely organic to the comedy.

