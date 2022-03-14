William Hurt: 1950-2022

Hurt came from less than humble surroundings. Born in 1950 to parents who worked for Time and the US State department, who would divorce when he was 10, he saw more of the world before he could drive than some of us will in our entire lives. He started acting in high school and was instantly recognized as a talent. He studied theology at Tufts, but he couldn’t get acting out of his brain and went to Julliard after he graduated. He joined the prestigious and respected Circle Repertory Company and made his off-Broadway debut in Corinne Jacker’s play My Life, a part Christopher Reeve originated before he was discovered and given the part of “Superman.” Hurt won an Obie award and was swiftly picked up for success in movies. He became known as a film actor, but he never stopped acting on stage. Like a good many theatre actors there was a tension in him about the importance of the work. Even late in life he’d play James Tyrone for a week’s worth of performances of Long Day's Journey into Night at a theatre near his home in Portland, Oregon. He respected the stage more than the screen. At his best Hurt brings the electricity of live theatre acting to the screen. For someone who seemed so sturdy, his gift was in becoming suddenly and overwhelmingly unpredictable.

He was doing guest appearances on TV in the late ‘70s (he had a two-episode arc on “Kojak”), but American audiences didn’t really get to meet Hurt the actor until 1980’s “Altered States,” directed by the great Ken Russell. The production was a collection of accidents and crises. Director Ken Russell, fleeing the awful reception of his biopic “Valentino,” was a last-minute replacement for Arthur Penn, who had cast Hurt and then fled the production. Writer Paddy Chayefsky, on whose book the script was based, nitpicked every creative decision so Russell had him banned from the set. Chief among the things that displeased him was that Russell instructed his cast to read the dialogue as quickly as possible, reducing in the writer’s eyes the import of its theological implications and ruining the flow of his language. Russell’s instincts were correct, “Altered States” works because Hurt, Bob Balaban, Blair Brown and the rest of the cast treat the dialogue like an excited conversation. A less theatrical performer probably couldn’t have pulled it off. Russell repaid him by making him a movie star. He’s introduced twice, which is unusual, but it works. We see him first floating in the sensory deprivation tank looking like distorted and strange in the turquoise water. Then when Brown, who will fall in love with his character, sees him for the first time he’s bathed in heavenly light at the end of a long hallway, The Doors playing on the soundtrack. We see him like Brown does, as a vision, a heroic figure, the man she’s going to marry. Here was born a modernist superhero, a new kind of leading man.

Hurt’s ascendance happened quickly. In 1981 he appeared opposite Sigourney Weaver in “Eyewitness” by Peter Yates, playing a janitor embroiled in a murder plot. The film hinges on the idea that Hurt is just some guy who’s bewitched by the otherworldly beauty of news anchor Weaver and it’s a testament to Hurt’s golden retriever energy that it comes close to working. Between the rock star academic in “Altered States” and the good-natured working class schlub in “Eyewitness” you’ve got the crux of Hurt’s appeal as a star. He could just as easily play dopes as the smartest guy in the room. His distant gaze, steady physicality and remote air could express boredom with unenlightening conversation or his own inability to come up with anything intelligent to add. The intensity was always remarkable, no matter who he was tasked with playing. His most intense performance yet came in Lawrence Kasdan’s “Body Heat,” a neo-noir retelling of Billy Wilder’s “Double Indemnity” in which Hurt falls for lonely wife Kathleen Turner. Though she’s married to boring old Richard Crenna, she jumps into bed with Hurt for one of the most frankly erotic movies of the ‘80s. Their chemistry is off the charts and Hurt gives everything he has to the part of a romantic who makes all the wrong moves because he can’t imagine life without the object of his obsession. His everyday good looks next to Turner’s smoldering old school glamour made for a winning combination.