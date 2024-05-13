I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It Before: Roger Corman (1926-2024)

Although “A Bucket of Blood” was not quite as successful as many of his previous films, Corman decided to reunite with screenwriter Charles B. Griffith to attempt another horror-comedy. After batting around ideas involving a vampire music critic and a restaurant where the salad chef starts cooking the customers, they hit upon the idea for a film that would initially be titled “The Passionate People Eater” and later be redubbed “The Little Shop of Horrors” (1960). Using the basic template of its predecessor, the film told the story of Seymour Krelboin (Jonathan Haze), a Jerry Lewis-like schnook working in a Skid Row floral shop for the miserly Gravis Mushnick (Mel Welles) who develops a strange little plant that he dubs Audrey Jr as a way of impressing co-worker Audrey (Jackie Joseph). Alas, Seymour soon discovers that the plant will only eat fresh blood and when he is no longer able to provide from his own supply, he begins to kill a number of people to feed it to the ever-growing (and now-talking) plant. Legendarily shot over the course of two nights—to make use of sets that were about to be torn down—this is a film that combines a looney premise, weirdo characters and sicko humor (including a running gag about one of the store’s regular patrons, a woman named Mrs. Shiva whose family members are constantly dying) in such astonishing ways that you can hardly believe anyone would have had the nerve to actually make it. Although not a particularly big success when it first came out, it became a cult favorite through TV airings and would eventually inspire a soft-core porn knockoff (1972’s “Please Don’t Eat My Mother”), a long-running off-Broadway musical adaptation in 1982 and a 1986 film version of the latter that would become a cult classic as well.

As the Sixties began, Corman began to shift away from the low-budget black-and-white quickies that he had been making to do things of a more ambitious nature. Working with a $200,000 budget, a 15-day-schedule and the presence of horror veteran Vincent Price in the lead, he made “House of Usher” (1960), an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher,” that demonstrated a stylistic flair that hadn’t been on display much in his previous work. The success of that led to a cycle of seven additional Poe-related projects that he would make over the next four years—“The Pit and the Pendulum” (1961), “The Premature Burial” (1962), “Tales of Terror” (1962), “The Raven” (1963), “The Haunted Palace” (1963–technically an adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s “The Case of Charles Dexter Ward”), the astonishing “The Masque of the Red Death” (1964) and “The Tomb of Ligea” (1964). When he sensed that interest in those films was waning, he kicked off what would become known as the biker movie genre with 1966’s “The Wild Angels.” He even tried working within the studio system a couple of times—he began directing a Western at Columbia, only to be fired for pinching too many pennies (the film would be completed by Phil Karlson and released as “A Time for Killing”) and would later complete the fairly impressive gangster saga “The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” (1967) for Fox.

The most significant film that he would make during this period was “The Intruder,” a serious-minded drama that he produced and directed in 1962. In it, William Shatner (in one of his best performances) stars as Adam Cramer, a opportunist who arrives in Caxton, a small Southern town whose high school is set to desegregate by court order, to stoke the fires of racial unrest by spurring a number of white townspeople to acts of violence against local blacks that culminate in a church bombing and a near-lynching. At the time, relatively few American filmmakers were telling stories centered around racial differences and those that did tended to be of the kind of well-meaning but sentimental likes of “The Defiant Ones.” This film, on the other hand, was not afraid to paint the subject in the ugliest ways imaginable without any sugarcoating and as a result, it still manages to pack a considerable punch even today. A clear passion project for Corman, he would famously claim that it was the only film that he directed that lost money and while he would never again make another film remotely like it—any messages he would send would in future films would be beneath their surfaces—but he would often talk of it as a favorite of his.