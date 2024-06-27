The Hard Way, Or My Way? RIP Bill Cobbs (1934-2024)

By the time he was getting speaking parts of note, he looked like he would when my generation heard him utter the immortal words: “This dog is a registered member of the team as well as a mascot. He practices with the team, travels with the team, and plays with the team. Bet you won’t find anything that says a dog can’t play.” In the episode of “One Life to Live,” he walks up to the owner of an inn and makes it clear he’ll be dealt with. “Now, what’ll it be? The hard way… or my way?” His hard expression softens, and a smile emerges. It’s like you forgot a minute ago that he’s playing the episode’s villain. A minute of screen time on an episode of television designed to be forgotten, and Bill Cobbs made it real.

Willbert Francisco Cobbs had a face (and especially a voice) you only ever needed to hear once for him to become immortalized in your memory. The phrase “Hangdog expression” might as well have been invented to describe the lowkey actor with the megawatt charisma. Maybe you first encountered him in your favorite movie as a kid; maybe it was in a blockbuster he’d saunter off with when plausibility couldn’t otherwise find purchase. Whatever the case, it only takes one viewing to memorize Bill Cobbs.

Cobbs came to acting late in life. He was born in Cleveland to working-class parents, and he himself may have just been working class, too. He spent almost a decade in the Air Force before returning to civilian life without a direction. That is until he met Reuben Silver, a Cleveland theatre luminary who had been in the Yiddish theater in Detroit from the time he was a boy. Silver took a gig as the head of the Karamu House theater, where he brought the works of Samuel Beckett and Edward Albee to Cleveland and was instrumental in giving parts to Black actors like Cobbs, who was so moved by Silver’s support he spoke at his funeral in 2014. The bug firmly caught, Cobbs moved to a bigger pond, specifically Manhattan, where he joined the Negro Ensemble Company, co-founded by Douglas Turner Ward, whose work was staged at the Karamu House back in Cleveland. Cobbs evidently electrified in Ossie Davis’ “Purlie Victorious.”