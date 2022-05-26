Home Entertainment Guide: May 2022

"Cursed"

The title could really refer to the production of Wes Craven's 2005 werewolf film, a movie so troubled behind the scenes that it was basically shot four times and taken away from the horror master. It's a true shame that "Cursed" got so messed up because there are elements here that work, including, of course, Craven's typical craftsmanship, although even that gets buried in some of the goofy editing, especially in the final act. Patrick Lussier himself, the editor who took over directing the movie and worked on it for over a year, gives a fantastic interview on the new Shout Factory collector's edition that gets into the traumatic production. Some of the early, scrapped footage still exists so maybe someday we could #ReleasetheCravenCut.

Special Features

EXCLUSIVE NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

NEW A Sheep In Wolf's Clothing – An Interview With Actor Derek Mears

NEW A Movie That Lives Up To Its Title – An Interview With Editor Patrick Lussier

Behind The Fangs: The Making Of CURSED

The CURSED Effects

Becoming A Werewolf

Creature Editing 101

Theatrical Trailer

Now streaming on:

"Double Indemnity" (Criterion)

Billy Wilder's 1944 classic is the gateway for film noir, the work to show someone just getting started with the genre. It's the truly rare perfect film, a movie dripping with just the right amount of style, and one that would be copied over and over again to this day. Based on James M. Cain's 1943 novel, it stars Fred MacMurray as an insurance salesman and Barbara Stanwyck as the housewife who gets him into a sticky situation. Criterion has included the film in its first wave of 4K releases and it's a beauty of an edition, including not just a new transfer but a new interview and new conversation, along with a classic commentary track by Richard Schickel. The radio adaptations are pretty cool too.

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features

Audio commentary featuring film critic Richard Schickel

New interview with film scholar Noah Isenberg, editor of Billy Wilder on Assignment

New conversation between film historians Eddie Muller and Imogen Sara Smith

Billy, How Did You Do It?, a 1992 film by Volker Schlöndorff and Gisela Grischow featuring interviews with director Billy Wilder

Shadows of Suspense, a 2006 documentary on the making of Double Indemnity

Radio adaptations from 1945 and 1950

Trailer