Home Entertainment Guide: February 2024

Special Features

"The Thomas Crown Affair"

Movies don't get cooler than "The Thomas Crown Affair," one of the best films of Norman Jewison's remarkable career, and one of the suavest films of the 1960s. Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway were at the height of their screen power when they co-starred in this massive heist film, a movie that rewrote the cinematic language for the genre. Kino Lorber has restored the classic film in 4K, accompanying it with great archival features that include on-set footage and a commentary track from Jewison. If that's not enough, they also have a new interview with the director, now one of his last given he passsed in January 2024. Watch this one in his honor.

Special Features

NEW 4K RESTORATION of the film

NEW Interview with director Norman Jewison

Interview with title designer Pablo Ferro

Three's A Company - 1967 on the set featurette with the cast & crew

Audio Commentary by director Norman Jewison

Audio Commentary with Film Historians Lem Dobbs and Nick Redman

"Trolls: Band Together"

It's funny what a difference a few years and being able to leave the house can make. When my family and I watched the second "Trolls" movie at the start of the pandemic in 2020, it seemed like a fun diversion from the pain of the real world. Four years later, the third film in this series feels like overkill. Of course, it doesn't help that the script here is significantly worse, pushing a boy band narrative into this world largely just to maximize the casting of Justin Timberlake, who also sounds a bit tired of doing this schtick. Having said that, the Universal Blu-ray release is typically LOADED with special features, including a sing-along version for those who still enjoy visiting this world more than I do.

Special Features

Sing-along version

It Takes Three – In this original short, Poppy, Viva, and Tiny Diamond get sucked into the Hustle-verse, only to discover that it is devoid of hustle. The trio decides to sing their way out hopefully generating enough harmony to re-ignite the Hustle-verse and escape.

Deleted Scenes – With intro by Head of Story Colin Jack

Fun in the recording booth

Hi, Hi, Hi – Join *NSYNC in the studio as they reunite for the first time in 20 years to record an all-new song for TROLLS BAND TOGETHER.

Building the Band – The band is coming back together for another volume of Trolls based fun! Meet the new characters and the cast members behind them and catch up with your returning favorites!

Together Again – Learn the backstory behind *NSYNC’s involvement in Trolls Band Together and how their Troll personas came to life.

Animating Trolls – In this BTS piece, filmmakers and crew dive deep into their animation process to show how the unique locations and textures of the film were created.

How to Draw – Step into the BroZone green room with story artist Wendy Sullivan and learn how to draw your own BroZone album cover featuring John Dory, Spruce, Clay, Floyd, and of course, Baby Branch! Plus, we’ll learn how to draw Viva!

How to: Hug Time Bracelets – Poppy and Viva LOVE their Hug Time Bracelets and now you can make your own! Follow the simple steps and let your artistic side shine with two different bracelet options that you can make for all your friends and family.

Feature Commentary – with Producer Gina Shay, Co-Director Tim Heitz, Head of Story Colin Jack, Production Designer Ruben Perez Reynoso and Visual Effects Supervisor Marc J. Scott