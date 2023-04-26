Home Entertainment Guide: April 2023

Buy it here

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Terry Gilliam, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Audio commentary featuring Gilliam

Interviews with Gilliam, producer Lynda Obst, screenwriter Richard LaGravenese, and actors Jeff Bridges, Amanda Plummer, and Mercedes Ruehl

Interviews with artists Keith Greco and Vincent Jefferds on the creation of the film’s Red Knight

Interview from 2006 with actor Robin Williams

Video essay featuring Bridges’s on-set photographs

Footage from 1991 of Bridges training as a radio personality with acting coach Stephen W. Bridgewater

Deleted scenes, with audio commentary by Gilliam

Costume tests

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Bilge Ebiri

"House of 1,000 Corpses"

It's hard to believe it's been two decades since Rob Zombie's feature debut, now released in a standard special edition and a steelbook one available only at Best Buy. When Zombie dropped his '70s-inspired gore-stravaganza, it was like a curiosity. Most rock stars don't transition smoothly to other forms, so it wasn't clear if Rob's efforts were a hobby or a new career. Of course, we know now that it's the latter, as the divisive auteur is still making movies 20 years later. That gives this release a fun bit of historical importance as it's easier now to see how Zombie was stretching his muscles with this release and how it would be reflected in future works like "The Devil's Rejects" and "The Lords of Salem" (still his two best, IMO). The steelbook is particularly wicked with excellent cover art that you can see above.

Special Features

DISC ONE

Director Commentary

Making-of Featurette

Casting Footage

Rehearsal Footage

Cast and Crew Interviews

Theatrical Trailer

DISC TWO

NEW Bonus Disc of Never-Before-Seen Special Features from Rob Zombie

Cast & Director Interviews

Behind The Scenes

Includes 5 On-Set BTS Segments

Dr. Satan Test

Professor Test

Electronic Press Kit

Teaser Trailer

"Living"

For a lot of people, a remake of something as sacred as Akira Kurosawa's "Ikiru" was nothing short of blasphemy. That's a shame because Oliver Hermanus' Oscar-nominated film stands alongside that masterpiece as its own solid, character-driven drama. It helps to have a screenplay by the incredible Kazuo Ishiguro ("The Remains of the Day") and career-best work from Bill Nighy as a 1950s London bureaucrat who discovers his days are numbered. What does it do to a man to know that his time is about to be up? Nighy captures the truth of his character without succumbing to the potential melodrama of it all. Despite the Oscar attention, it feels like most people haven't seen "Living." You should correct that. (And Sony should have given it a richer Blu-ray release, honestly.)