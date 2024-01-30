The Perfection of the Human Soul: The Cast of Groundhog Day Celebrates Harold Ramis

I turned my head and saw before me a face so brimming with warmth and gaiety that it would’ve melted the heart of the most venomous cynic. Resembling the whimsical hybrid of a rabbi and a teddy bear, Ramis happily indulged in several minutes of small talk with me, as I maintained a cool head, having had a few previous experiences rubbing shoulders with famous faces in the Windy City. Yet inside, I was jumping up and down with joy. I never mentioned to him that my family had made a point of watching his 1993 classic “Groundhog Day,” starring Bill Murray as nasty weatherman Phil Conners, who suddenly finds himself stuck in a time loop, every year on February 2nd. Or that I grew up in the town right next to Woodstock, Illinois, where his film was shot. Or that my family accidentally walked onto the set during filming, prompting a policeman to shout, “Hey!” and everyone in the cast and crew to temporarily thrust their heads in our direction for one mortifying moment. Or how I, as a teenager, accidentally hydroplaned on an icy road into the car of a man who turned out to be the body double for Chris Elliott’s character in “Groundhog Day,” resulting in us having a jovial conversation as we waited for the police to arrive.

I assumed these were the sort of stories Ramis had heard over and over again, and I had no intention of channeling Ned Ryerson, the infamous vexation uproariously played in the film by Stephen Tobolowsky. Instead I asked him about his new movie, “The Ice Harvest,” and whether he had any plans of making a film in Chicago in the near future (I was secretly hoping I would end up onset as a production assistant). Once the film began, all I could think of was the extraordinary person seated behind me. Every once in a while, I’d hear him ask his kids, “Would you like a taste of popcorn?” Five years later, I interviewed Ramis one-on-one at The Shops at North Bridge on Michigan Avenue, and recalled our initial encounter. I told him about how much I loved the character-driven nature of his comedies, particularly “Ghostbusters,” and how he never allowed special effects to overtake the wit or humanity of his scripts. I also voiced my admiration for the ways in which he attempted to grapple with spiritual and philosophical issues within his deceptively straightforward satires.

His response was memorable: “The danger with all popular entertainment is that it’s trivial and forgettable, and has no real reason to be there, other than to waste your time and provide employment for a lot of people. The employment part I get, the wasting of other people’s time I don’t get. People ask me what I watch on network television, and there’s a lot of good stuff. I wouldn’t put down the quality of it, but much of it doesn’t mean anything to me. I don’t see how it affects my life. I don’t see how it teaches me anything or makes me think about anything. Take a movie like ‘A Serious Man,’ for instance. I saw it twice months ago and I’m still thinking about it. The film explores huge existential issues that are really bothersome—things that we’re trying to escape from with most conventional entertainment. Those are the very things I want to think about. I heard people leaving the theater saying, ‘When I go to the movies, I don’t want to think,’ and I think, ‘Well, just shoot yourself in the head!’ I was at ‘The Long Red Road’ at the Goodman Theatre the other day. Philip Seymour Hoffman directed it, and it’s very bleak, very dark and tragic. At the intermission, I heard one guy say to another, ‘Well, it’s no ‘My Fair Lady.’ [laughs] Well, yeah there’s a place for ‘My Fair Lady,’ but there’s a place for this too.”