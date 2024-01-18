Groundhog Day Cast to Reunite in Chicago for Harold Ramis's 10-Year Celebration of Life

Cast members from one of the most beloved films of all time, director/co-writer Harold Ramis' 1993 classic, "Groundhog Day," will have their first official reunion at 3pm CT on Friday, February 2nd, in Chicago to honor the tenth anniversary of the celebrated filmmaker's passing on February 24th, 2014. The Celebration of Life for Harold Ramis will take place at Harry Caray's Tavern, 700 E. Grand Avenue, at Chicago's Navy Pier, a restaurant in which the director was a partner.
"Groundhog Day" cast members will join Harold's widow, Erica Mann Ramis, to share stories about the director, screenwriter, actor and "Second City" alum in this special public event. Members of the cast scheduled to appear include Stephen Tobolowsky (who played the infamous Ned Ryerson), Brian Doyle-Murray (Buster Green), Marita Geraghty (Nancy Taylor), Robin Duke (Doris the Waitress), David Pasquesi (the Psychiatrist), Peggy Roeder (the Piano Teacher) and Richard Henzel (the DJ). Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell’s participation is currently pending based on availability.
Chicago Harry, the live groundhog, will emerge from his tree stump to reveal if he sees his shadow, meaning 6 more weeks of winter is expected, while Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly will close out the ceremony by reading a City of Chicago proclamation declaring it Harold Ramis Day in Chicago. Harry Caray’s Tavern will transform into an immersive Groundhog Day experience, featuring food and beverages inspired by Groundhog Day’s Tip Top Café, a snowman, and large ice sculptures, similar to those seen in the movie. Several artifacts from Harold’s storied career will be on display including the Armani coat Bill Murray wore in "Groundhog Day", the bust of Harold Ramis that appeared in the 2016 version of "Ghostbusters", the jumpsuits worn by Harold Ramis and Bill Murray in "Ghostbusters", and several of Harold’s leather-bound shooting scripts including "Groundhog Day".
Navy Pier will also participate in the festivities. The film and soundtrack will play inside the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion and an image of a groundhog will be featured as the centerpiece of the Centennial Wheel. Various restaurants on the Pier will be doing Groundhog Day specials, and Navy Pier’s Sable Hotel will be calling itself the “Pennsylvanian Hotel” for the day in honor of the hotel featured in the movie.
Tickets for the event are available here. To read Roger Ebert's Great Movies essay on "Groundhog Day," click here.