Groundhog Day Cast to Reunite in Chicago for Harold Ramis's 10-Year Celebration of Life

Chicago Harry, the live groundhog, will emerge from his tree stump to reveal if he sees his shadow, meaning 6 more weeks of winter is expected, while Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly will close out the ceremony by reading a City of Chicago proclamation declaring it Harold Ramis Day in Chicago. Harry Caray’s Tavern will transform into an immersive Groundhog Day experience, featuring food and beverages inspired by Groundhog Day’s Tip Top Café, a snowman, and large ice sculptures, similar to those seen in the movie. Several artifacts from Harold’s storied career will be on display including the Armani coat Bill Murray wore in "Groundhog Day", the bust of Harold Ramis that appeared in the 2016 version of "Ghostbusters", the jumpsuits worn by Harold Ramis and Bill Murray in "Ghostbusters", and several of Harold’s leather-bound shooting scripts including "Groundhog Day".

Navy Pier will also participate in the festivities. The film and soundtrack will play inside the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion and an image of a groundhog will be featured as the centerpiece of the Centennial Wheel. Various restaurants on the Pier will be doing Groundhog Day specials, and Navy Pier’s Sable Hotel will be calling itself the “Pennsylvanian Hotel” for the day in honor of the hotel featured in the movie.

