A Preview of the 2022 Rendez-Vous with French Cinema

The festival kicks off today with “Fire,” the latest collaboration between two of the leading lights of contemporary French cinema—director Claire Denis and Juliette Binoche. The film, which recently earned Denis the Best Director prize at the Berlin Film Festival, concerns a couple, Sara and Jean (Binoche and Vincent Lindon) whose somewhat shaky relationship is thrown for another loop thanks to the unexpected reemergence of Francois (Grégoire Colin), an old friend of Jean and an ex-lover of Sara. As Francois comes back into their lives with the offer of a much-needed business partnership with Jean, it's perhaps inevitable that a love triangle of sorts will form and the film explores the repercussions of such an event. Both Denis and Binoche will be on hand to introduce the film at its premiere screening, and Denis will return the next day for a free onstage conversation between her and Jim Jarmusch covering both of their remarkable careers.

Binoche will be pulling double-duty at the festival by starring in a second film in the lineup, Emmanuel Carrère’s “Between Two Worlds” (March 5). Inspired by The Night Cleaner, the best-selling 2010 non-fiction book by Florence Aubenas, Binoche plays Marianne Winckler, a celebrated investigative journalist whose latest project finds her going undercover as a cleaning woman in the north of France so that she will be able to better report on how they are habitually exploited and mistreated. As she settles into her new routine, she's able to get plenty of great material and even winds up bonding with a number of her fellow workers, the people who do such punishing work because they need the money and not because of some literary lark. But as time goes on, she's forced to reckon with the notion that, for all of her good intentions, she is just as guilty of exploiting their labor as her presumed targets. Although the film threatens at times to delve into mawkishness, it's ultimately too smart for that and manages to hit a refreshingly realistic note in its final minutes.

Binoche will participate in a Q&A with Carrère following that screening, and will participate in her own onstage conversation earlier that day along with Déborah Lukumuena, a rising French actress who can be seen co-starring alongside Gerard Depardieu in “Robust” (March 6), a genial if ultimately inconsequential lark from debuting filmmaker Constance Meyer. The film is about a past-his-prime movie star (guess who?) whose is forced to take on a new assistant, a much younger security guard and amateur wrestler (Lukumena). "Robust" allows Depardieu to take a few self-aware shots at his own image, but is otherwise so unmemorable it feels at times to be its own Americanized remake.