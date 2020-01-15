Alliance of Women Film Journalists' 2019 EDA Awards Honor Little Women, Parasite and More January 15, 2020 |

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists has announced the winners of its 2019 AWFJ EDA Awards, named after veteran actress Eda Reiss Merin, mother of the organization's founder, Jennifer Merin. For its 13th annual awards season, the EDA Awards consist of 25 categories divided into three sections: the Best Of Awards, presented without gender consideration; Female Focus Awards, in which only women are eligible; and EDA Special Mention Awards, including such as categories as Actress Defying Age and Ageism.

Earning the most accolades this year is Greta Gerwig's widely praised adaptation of "Little Women," earning five nods including two for its co-star Florence Pugh (Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Breakthrough Performance). Left out of the Oscar nominations, but included here is Lupita Nyong'o as Best Actress for her dual performance in "Us."

Taking the top honor of Best Film is Bong Joon-ho's Palme d'Or winner, "Parasite," which earned a total of four awards. Nominees in each category are determined by 92 voting AWFJ members who submit nominating ballots. Below is the full list of winners.

AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS

Best Film: "Parasite"

Best Director: Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

Best Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, "Us"

Best Actor: Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"

Best Original Screenplay: Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

Best Adapted Screenplay: Greta Gerwig, "Little Women"

Best Documentary: "Apollo 11"

Best Animated Film: "I Lost My Body"

Best Non-English-Language Film: "Parasite"



Best Casting Directors, Ensemble Cast: Kathy Driscoll and Francine Maisler, "Little Women"

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, "1917"

Best Editing: Thelma Schoonmaker: "The Irishman"

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

Best Woman Director: Celine Sciamma, "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

Best Woman Screenwriter: Greta Gerwig, "Little Women"

Best Animated Female: Bo Peep, Annie Potts in "Toy Story 4"

Best Breakthrough Performance: Florence Pugh, "Midsommar," 'Little Women" and "Fighting With My Family"

Outstanding Achievement by A Woman in The Film Industry: Ava DuVernay for creating ARRAY and championing women in film

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Actress Defying Age and Ageism: Zhao Shuzhen, "The Farewell"

Bravest Performance: Aisling Franciosi, "The Nightingale"

Actress Most in Need Of A New Agent: Anne Hathaway, "The Hustle" and "Serenity"

Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award: "The Public," Emilio Estevez (57) and Taylor Schilling (35)

Remake or Sequel That Shouldn’t Have Been Made: "Charlie's Angels"

AWFJ Hall of Shame Award: HFPA for excluding women nominees in major Golden Globe categories.

