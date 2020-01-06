1917, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood Big Winners at Golden Globes

The Grudge
While it’s not very good at being scary, The Grudge excels at being unsettling.
While it’s not very good at being scary, The Grudge excels at being unsettling.
Midnight Kiss has some interesting ideas and certainly feels original, but it comes apart a few times, especially in its final scenes and the tonally…
Roger Ebert on James Ivory's "Howards End".
"The Ballad of Narayama" is a Japanese film of great beauty and elegant artifice, telling a story of startling cruelty. What a space it opens…
An article about today's noon premiere of a new movie about architect Benjamin Marshall at the Gene Siskel Film Center.
An article about the screening of Horace Jenkins' "Cane River" on Friday, November 1st, at the Academy Film Archive in Los Angeles.
Scout Tafoya's series on underrated films heads into the 2020s with a Tony Scott classic.
Scout Tafoya's video essay series about maligned masterpieces celebrates Steven Soderbergh's Solaris.
Far Flung Correspondent Seongyong Cho pens a letter to Roger about Michael Apted's 63 Up.
An FFC on Gavin Hood's Official Secrets.
A report on the winners of the 2020 Golden Globes.
A review of Netflix's Dracula, from the creators of Sherlock.
Roger Ebert has attended international film festivals and events for almost half a century, from the Kolkata International Film Festival to the Academy Awards. In addition to his coverage, our contributors report the latest from Cannes, Telluride, Toronto, Sundance and other movie showcases world-wide.
The Golden Globes were handed out on Sunday night, January 5th, 2020, in a ceremony hosted by Ricky Gervais. While most of the awards went as planned, a few surprises snuck in, including a nice push for Universal’s “1917,” which won Best Picture – Drama and Best Director for Sam Mendes. Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” kept the momentum that makes it the presumptive Oscar favorite by winning Best Screenplay, Best Picture – Comedy, and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt. On the TV side, HBO’s “Succession” & “Chernobyl,” and Amazon’s “Fleabag” were the big winners. Stay tuned for a detailed report on the evening and see the full list of winners below:
Advertisement
BEST DRAMA: “1917”
BEST COMEDY: “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”
BEST DIRECTOR: Sam Mendes, “1917”
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
BEST ACTRESS – COMEDY: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”
BEST ACTOR – COMEDY: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”
BEST SCREENPLAY: “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino
BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM: “Parasite”
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM: “Missing Link”
BEST ORIGINAL SONG: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” by Elton John & Bernie Taupin, “Rocketman”
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA: “Succession”
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY: “Fleabag”
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: “Chernobyl”
BEST ACTRESS – TV COMEDY: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
BEST ACTOR – TV COMEDY: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
BEST ACTRESS – TV DRAMA: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
BEST ACTOR – TV DRAMA: Brian Cox, “Succession”
BEST ACTRESS – TV LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
BEST ACTOR – TV LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TV: Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TV: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
Previous Article: Parasite, Little Women Lead Chicago Film Critics Awards
On the best television of 2019, including Watchmen, Unbelievable, When They See Us, and Fleabag.
Scout Tafoya's series on underrated films heads into the 2020s with a Tony Scott classic.
A review of the new Netflix series The Witcher, based on the hit books and games, starring Henry Cavill.
An essay by Calvin McMillin on Twin Peaks, as excerpted from the December issue of Bright Wall/Dark Room.