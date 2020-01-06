 In Memoriam 1942 – 2013 “Roger Ebert loved movies.”

1917, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood Big Winners at Golden Globes

by Brian Tallerico

The Golden Globes were handed out on Sunday night, January 5th, 2020, in a ceremony hosted by Ricky Gervais. While most of the awards went as planned, a few surprises snuck in, including a nice push for Universal’s “1917,” which won Best Picture – Drama and Best Director for Sam Mendes. Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” kept the momentum that makes it the presumptive Oscar favorite by winning Best Screenplay, Best Picture – Comedy, and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt. On the TV side, HBO’s “Succession” & “Chernobyl,” and Amazon’s “Fleabag” were the big winners. Stay tuned for a detailed report on the evening and see the full list of winners below:

BEST DRAMA: “1917”

BEST COMEDY: “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

BEST DIRECTOR: Sam Mendes, “1917”

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA: Renée Zellweger, “Judy

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker

BEST ACTRESS – COMEDY: Awkwafina, “The Farewell

BEST ACTOR – COMEDY: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

BEST SCREENPLAY: “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM: “Parasite

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM: “Missing Link

BEST ORIGINAL SONG: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” by Elton John & Bernie Taupin, “Rocketman”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA: “Succession”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY: “Fleabag”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: “Chernobyl”

BEST ACTRESS – TV COMEDY: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

BEST ACTOR – TV COMEDY: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

BEST ACTRESS – TV DRAMA: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

BEST ACTOR – TV DRAMA: Brian Cox, “Succession”

BEST ACTRESS – TV LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

BEST ACTOR – TV LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TV: Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TV: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

 

