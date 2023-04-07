But what is "it"? Jo's art? Her casual ability to self-promote? Or is "it" just life in general? Lizzy is so undeveloped she actually thinks other humans have "it" figured out, rather than understanding all humans have problems and we're all built differently. Everyone moves at their own pace. Marlo Thomas told a story once about how she struggled to make a career for herself in the shadow of her famous father and her peers, who all seemed to be doing better than she was. Her father saw the struggle and said, "You've got to run your own race, baby." Lizzy can't run her own race.

There's a certain kind of competition among small-town "local" artists which has a different flavor from the jostling for status among artists in big cities and big-name artists with national or international reputations. In smaller circles, there's an assumption that all local artists are part of one big family, support of one another is required, everyone goes to everyone else's gallery shows, and nobody should absent themselves from the group. Lizzy is an outsider, but it's self-imposed, and she doesn't even realize it. She works at her alma mater, the Oregon College of Art and Craft (established in 1907, which closed its doors in 2019, the death of a beloved local institution). She's an administrative assistant for her mother (Maryann Plunkett), which makes asking for days off awkward. A visiting artist thanks her for creating a beautiful flier for an upcoming show and is surprised to learn Lizzy herself has an upcoming show. Lizzy doesn't "present" as an artist at all.

Kelly Reichardt, one of the most exciting filmmakers working today, nails this insular vibe and the unspoken supersonic buzz of competition and envy. This is a reasonably story-heavy film for Reichardt, who primarily specializes in moody pieces about wanderers and seekers ("Old Joy," "Wendy and Lucy," "Meek's Cutoff," "Certain Women"). Her last film, the celebrated "First Cow," also featured more of a linear "story" than her others, and "Showing Up" continues in that direction, although on a smaller and quieter scale. The scenes of students working at the college, sculpting, working at looms, or dancing randomly in the grassy lawn, have a Utopian feel, a Utopia Lizzy is barred from.