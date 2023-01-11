You don’t need to know any of this to enjoy “Shin Ultraman.” Director Shinji Higuchi knows that you can’t recapture the pre-adolescent wonder that Ultraman brings to mind for initiated viewers. (He even said as much to me last year) Instead, his Ultraman movie, scripted by “Shin Godzilla” co-director/co-writer Hideaki Anno, is an accessible, episodic action-adventure that re-imagines humanity’s first contact with its title character, a selfless extra-terrestrial hero.

“Shin Ultraman” is essentially a kid-friendly parable about how surreal and labyrinthine our world seems when contrasted with the child-like simplicity of a mute hero who can grow really tall and shoots lasers from his karate-chopping hands. “Shin Ultraman” is also a superior giant monster movie, replete with colorful reptilian and squid-like monsters.

Higuchi and Anno’s latest high-toned pastiche starts with a dizzying montage of pleasure-center-dinging retro signifiers and images. A conga line of aliens has crash-landed in Japan, so now the Japanese government must figure out how to stop these creatures from destroying everything around them. We hear that show’s surf-guitar-and-musical-saw-infused orchestral theme music and also see some of the flamboyant monsters from “Ultra Q,” the black-and-white 1966 monster-of-the-week serial that preceded the first “Ultraman” TV show. (He’s not featured in “Ultra Q”)

We’re also introduced to the human members of SSSP, the S-Class Species Suppression Protocol enforcement unit, a five-person team whose main job is tracking our alien visitors and coordinating the Japanese government’s response. The SSSP’s members soon find an ally in Ultraman (played by Anno and original “Ultraman” actor Bin Furuya), who shares a mysterious bond with square-jawed expert Shinji Kaminaga (Takumi Saitoh) and his self-appointed “buddy”, Hiroko Asami (Masami Nagasawa). Unfortunately, Ultraman also quickly draws his fellow E.T.’s interest. They try to seduce and then subjugate humanity’s weakest links, our politicians. Ultraman picks up the slack and fights for us.