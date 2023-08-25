In writer/director Ellie Foumbi’s feature directorial debut, the psychologically and emotionally scarred Marie works in an understaffed assisted living home as a chef, serving an array of frequently rotating retirees. Among them is Jeanne (Martine Amisse), Marie's mentor and the aged former head of a culinary school. Jeanne grants Marie great satisfaction whenever she tastes the young chef’s cooking, her compliments inspiring the few times we see Marie smile without reservation. Jeanne thinks so highly of her pupil she bequeaths her family’s cozy cottage to Marie. The gift is enough to give the overworked chef a modicum of peaceful rest amid the abode’s woodland surroundings.

With well-articulated visual language, Foumbi and her cinematographer Tinx Chan (“Starring Jerry as Himself”) nimbly walk a fine line between probing and withholding. Take the nightmarish introduction of the visiting Father Patrick (Souleymane Sy Savane): the camera first captures him from the neck down as he leads the elderly folks of this home in prayer. Marie recognizes his presence pointedly, not by sight. Emanating from the space of an open door, she hears his voice, masterfully muffled by the sound mixing to suggest a distant memory. When she does physically see him, he is oppressively backlit, so we only see the black outline of his body.

Father Patrick’s arrival stirs fear within Marie: She faints upon seeing him. Surely this Father Patrick isn’t Sogo, an abusive guerilla soldier she knew in Guinea? And how did he find her in the mountainous region of Bagnères-de-Luchon, France? It’s not until she notices Father Patrick’s tick—he tosses his food in his spoon before eating—that she knocks him out with a frying pan and kidnaps him to Jeanne’s cottage.

Thankfully, Foumbi doesn’t play the “is he or isn’t he card” for too long. Halfway through the film, we have our answer. But what or who he is—a metaphor for Satan or a mirrored image of Marie—pales compared to what he conjures within Marie, a West African Black woman who feels physically out of place in a predominantly white country. For 20 years, ever since she was 12 years old, Marie has denied the kind of romantic attachment like the one Arnaud pines to have with her. She has also held back any sense of self-pity or empathy. You understand Marie’s forlornness with the keen way Foumbi leverages space; the filmmakers opt for full shots of Marie alone in large rooms, her body positioned at the outer third of the frame, her reflection in windows always blurred.