Directed and co-written by Daniel Goldhaber in collaboration with Jordan Sjol and Ariela Barer, "How to Blow Up a Pipeline" adapts and reimagines a same-titled non-fiction book by Andreas Malm, which argues, among other things, that climate change is a rapidly accelerating threat to human life; that pacifist protests that try to appeal to the moral conscience of giant energy companies and their government proxies are doomed to failure and have done nothing to slow the disaster; and that targeted sabotage that is aimed at property and is careful to avoid hurting people is a justified next step. The film's tone, pacing, and construction evoke classic thrillers from the '70s and '80s, from the dynamic but never showy camerawork and crisp, short, flowing scenes to the retro-synth score (by Gavin Brivik) that burbles beneath even expository moments, to the way the opening plunges audiences right into action, then judiciously flashes back to fill in everyone's backstories and show the different reasons why each of them is drawn to such extreme action.

Jake Weary (TV's "Chicago Fire" and "Animal Kingdom") plays Dwayne, a young Texan who counts as the elder of the group even though he's probably in his thirties. Jake has become radicalized against the oil company that the group is targeting because they're trying to run a pipeline through his family homestead by abusing "eminent domain" laws that let governments seize private property for construction projects.

Xochitl (Barer, co-star of Hulu's "Runaways") is a quiet, intense young activist who grew up in the shadow of Long Beach, California refineries. Xochitl's friend Shawn (Marcus Scriber of TV's "Black-ish") met her in college in Chicago during a meeting of students urging the school to divest from destructive and oppressive industries and funds. Another of Xochitl's friends is Theo (Sasha Lane), who has terminal cancer from toxic chemicals and can't afford life-saving treatment and medicine because of the train wreck that is the profit-driven US healthcare system. (This movie throws a spotlight on a lot of systemic problems and is meticulous in connecting them.) Theo's girlfriend Alisha (Jayme Lawson) joins the group mainly out of support. The anxiety and fear that she often articulates contrasts with Theo's commitment to the mission, which originates in the feeling that she has nothing left to lose and wants to spend the energy she has left on a cause that could help prevent others from suffering her fate.

The most electrifying character on the team is Michael (Forrest Goodluck, who played the son of the hero in "The Revenant"). Michael is a Native American from North Dakota whose people have been persecuted and marginalized for hundreds of years. He comes into the mission as a quasi-legendary underground figure, known for hassling oil rig workers and posting online videos that show him learning how to make homemade bombs from household materials. All of the actors in the film are unaffected and compelling, but Lawson and Goodluck are the breakout performers, mainly because their characters have been written in such a clear, goal-directed way, and the performers seem at times to be possessed by them. (Goodluck also channels Michael Shannon, an actor who can communicate that a character's mind is racing in a dozen directions even when he's handling whatever's right in front of him.)