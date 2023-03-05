The Real Deal: Tom Sizemore (1961-2023)

Supporting turns in a series of high profile genre pieces would continue to build up his resume. Tony Scott offered him the part that would be played by James Gandolfini in “True Romance” but the thought of beating Patricia Arquette half to death on camera made him nervous, so he declined it. He asked for the part of the detective who works with Chris Penn, and Scott, ever the improviser, allowed the two actors to have the run of their scenes. The two are unforgettable scene partners. He haunts Bruce Willis in Rowdy Harrington’s “Striking Distance” played Bat Masterson in Lawrence Kasdan’s “Wyatt Earp,” and then came the real break throughs. His psychotic Jack Scagnetti in Oliver Stone’s “Natural Born Killers” is a highlight of the caffeinated nightmare. He lobbied hard for the role, which was given first to his friend Michael Madsen. Stone fired Madsen after just a few days of shooting and hired Sizemore to play the heel of the film when he pitched him a monologue in a parking lot. He torments Juliette Lewis until you all but pray for the murderers at the center to give him his comeuppance. He and Lewis embarked on an on-again-off-again relationship that lasted through the entirety of the “Strange Days” shoot, which once more saw Sizemore playing a crazy with a secret. He brought even more of an edge to his gun-toting fixer in Carl Franklin’s marvelous Neo-noir “Devil in a Blue Dress,” but all of this work was about to get put in the rearview.

In 1995, Michael Mann’s “Heat” reintroduced the public to Tom Sizemore. The jovial tough guy image of the past five years was erased as if from a chalk board. His Michael Cheritto may not be the character people talk about when they talk about Heat, but his is the heart of the movie, the heart beating too fast beneath a calm demeanor. The one who feels most like he belongs in this ice cold world of murderous criminals and obsessed cops. He scares off bystanders with a look, quiets trigger happy lunatics with a word, and in general carries with him a real underworld heft. You believe him. More than DeNiro, more than Pacino, more than Val Kilmer, you buy that this guy could hurt you. After this performance Sizemore would never have had to prove his bonafides again were it not for his personal life. He was rewarded with the lead in the marvelous and underrated “The Relic,” in which his lovably bulky visage is put to good use humanizing the superstitious detective tracking a monster in the sewers beneath the Chicago Natural History Museum. His romance with Penelope Ann Miller is one of the highlights of his career. Their chemistry hints at a road not taken, of a life playing over-the-hill lovers and caring fathers. The trouble was he was just too good at playing unhinged.

Tony Scott brought him back for “Enemy of the State” as a perfidious mob boss that Will Smith is only too happy to take for a ride. He played real life mob boss John Gotti in the made-for-tv “Witness to the Mob” and then came the part that would define his career for the next several years. Steven Spielberg hired him to play the avuncular Sergeant Horvath in “Saving Private Ryan,” his most high profile movie to date. Spielberg’s obvious technical prowess and Sizemore’s natural, gruff charm anchors the more maudlin parts of the movie. His humanity cannot be subsumed by Spielberg at his most aggressively populist, and he nearly rescues the film from itself. His every line read is memorable, from his giggling remembrance of private Vecchio to his dying sarcastic utterance “I just got the wind knocked out of me…” He’d play this same part throughout his career in movies plainly greenly off the strength of “Private Ryan”’s box office and awards count, in Ridley Scott’s similarly impressive “Black Hawk Down,” Michael Bay’s “Pearl Harbor,” and later in the films of his old friends Don Michael Paul (“Company of Heroes”) and Mario Van Peebles (“USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage”). In 1999 he played the spectacularly deranged paramedic Tom Wolls in Martin Scorsese’s “Bringing out the Dead,” and though the casting relied on his baggage as a crazy eyed tough, he nevertheless breaks through the surface and finds true darkness in the man. The third act of the film is unthinkable without him, and though the film still doesn’t have much of a reputation it’s one of Scorsese’s best movies.