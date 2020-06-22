Joel Schumacher: 1939-2020

Next, Schumacher was tapped by Warner Brothers to take over the Batman franchise and steer it in a more colorful and family-friendly direction in the wake of the dark and disturbing “Batman Returns” (1995). Yes, “Batman Forever” (1995) was definitely different in that regard but other than that, it would prove to be the most anonymous of all the Caped Crusader’s big-screen escapades—the whole thing was a noisy and overstuffed grab bag of big stars and overblown action sequences that did little more than swell the studio coffers. Schumacher returned to Grisham the next year with “A Time to Kill” (1996), a courtroom drama about a white Southern lawyer (Matthew McConaughey) hired to defend a black man (Samuel L. Jackson) on trial for murdering the men who raped his young daughter. Nominally more serious than Grisham’s usual material, the story often veered between the superficial and the disturbing (it seemed pretty comfortable with the idea of vigilante justice) but Schumacher kept it humming along and got a star-making performance out of McConaughey that helped it to become a major hit.

Which brings us, at last, to “Batman & Robin,” a film which could pretty much be taught in schools as an example of how to take a seemingly foolproof blockbuster film and turn it into one of the all-time disasters. Rushed into production following the success of “Batman Forever,” the studio apparently insisted that Schumacher aim the film more towards kids in order to sell more toys, video games, and CDs in the name of corporate synergy. Schumacher agreed and elected to go for a more campy approach reminiscent of the tone utilized by the famous 1960s-era television show. Schumacher goes into exactly how it all went wrong on his must-hear audio commentary, but, as awful as the movie is, it still manages to exude a strange fascination—once you have seen it, you will never, ever forget it.

Although Schumacher would continue to work consistently in the wake of the conspicuous failure of “Batman & Robin”—which also proved to be a surprising failure commercially as well as critically—the subsequent projects would not always be as high profile, though many were still of interest. In 1999, he released “8mm,” an exceedingly grim and effective thriller written by “Seven” scribe Andrew Kevin Walker with Nicolas Cage as a private detective who finds himself involved in a case that takes him into the world of snuff films. In that same year he released “Flawless,” a touching character-based comedy-drama about a cop (Robert De Niro) who suffers a stroke that paralyzes the right side of his body and employs a drag queen neighbor (Phillip Seymour Hoffman) to help him regain his ability to speak properly. “Tigerland” (2000) was a period drama about a group of soldiers who are training in preparation to be sent off to Vietnam—despite strong reviews, the film was inexplicably barely released despite the electrifying performance from its star, the then-unknown Colin Farrell. His next two films both found their original release dates postponed in result to real-life events—the forgettable CIA action-comedy “Bad Company” (2002) was delayed from its original November 2001 release in the wake of 9/11 while “Phone Booth” (2003), his clever Hitchcockian-styke thriller about a sleazy publicist (Farrell) trapped in a phone booth by an unseen sniper who will kill him if he tries to leave or explain what is happening, was put off for a few months in the wake of the 2002 sniper attacks in the Washington DC area. By comparison, “Veronica Guerin” (2003), a biopic of the crusading Irish journalist whose investigations into the drug trade led to her murder in 1996, proved to be much less controversial and not nearly as interesting—although Cate Blanchett is good in the title role, the film itself proved to be devoid of any trace of passion on Schumacher’s part, whose work here was serviceable and nothing more.