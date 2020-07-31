Alan Parker: 1944-2020

Born in Islington, England on February 14, 1944, Alan Parker claimed to have had no particular interest in the cinema when he was growing up. At 18, he went to work in the advertising industry as an office boy and later graduated to copywriter. At the Collett Dickenson Pearce firm, he would meet two men who would go on to have important roles in his career, future film producers David Puttnam and Alan Marshall. Parker eventually began directing commercials as well and joined forces with Marshall to form their own ad company. With Puttnam’s encouragement, Parker wrote the screenplay for “Melody” (1971), a romantic comedy told entirely from the perspective of schoolchildren. From there, Parker directed a couple of films for British television, the second of which, “The Evacuees” (1975), won the BAFTA for best Television Drama and the Emmy for International Drama.

He made his big screen directorial debut with one of the oddest films of the '70s, “Bugsy Malone,” a spoof of '30s-era American gangster dramas and musicals in which all of the characters were portrayed by children and the machine guns shot wads of whipped cream at their victims. At a time when the phrase “family film” meant Disney vehicles involving place-kicking mules, shaggy district attorneys, and the continuing adventures of Herbie the Love Bug, Parker’s ambition was to create a film that kids would enjoy as a big silly goof and their parents, who might have actually seen the movies it was spoofing, would get a kick out of as well. Parker fully commits to the strange concept without ever winking to the audience. That, a spirited performance by Jodie Foster (the same year as “Taxi Driver”) and an infectious song score by Paul Williams kept it from degenerating into ghastly kitsch. Although it sank quickly at the American box-office, it was a hit in England and marked Parker as a director to watch.

For his next effort, Parker went in a completely different direction with “Midnight Express,” the true story of Billy Hayes (Brad Davis), an American student who was arrested for trying to smuggle hashish out of Turkey and thrown into a violent prison where he endured torture before finally managing to escape. Although the film earned much praise at the time of its release—Oliver Stone would go on to win his first Oscar for writing the screenplay—it also received a lot of criticism for its deviations from Hayes’s actual story as well as its depiction of Turks as degenerate monsters. Seen today, those flaws are even more pronounced, and there are times when it is almost too offensive to be believed. And yet Parker tells the story with undeniable skill and power, aided in no small part by the famous throbbing synthesizer score by Giorgio Moroder. The film was a box-office hit and got six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Parker’s first nod for Best Director.