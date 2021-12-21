The Best Television of 2021

While “Flatbush Misdemeanors” light-heartedly confronts the modern-day angst of inequality, Barry Jenkins’ ten-part Amazon series “The Underground Railroad” gets closer to the root cause. Based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning same-titled novel, the series follows an escaped slave named Cora (Thuso Mbedu) as she traverses westward from her Georgia plantation toward freedom. “The Underground Railroad” moves in cinematic rhythms: It deconstructs manifest destiny, unpacks racial exceptionalism, and gives voice, in humanist tones, to people who have so often been dehumanized not just by their captors. But in film and television too. Its images have haunted me. It has cared for me. Nourished and broken me. Pushed and molded me. It was from the moment it premiered, despite how cheesy this sounds, life changing.

Raoul Peck’s sprawling four-part HBO docuseries “Exterminate All the Brutes” reaches even further back in time than “The Underground Railroad” by interrogating centuries of human history to chart the present-day effects of colonialism and white supremacy. It’s a dense treatise on the winding vines that still choke people of color today that still manages to explicate the personal into the historic: Peck uses his own films and childhood memories as palette massagers to make the academic material more digestible. It’s the most ambitious, unflinching and sharp retracing of our original sins that’s graced television.

NICK ALLEN

Only Murders in the Building

Looking back over what I saw and what I loved in television the last year, I am struck by how much originality has ruled. That’s not something you can readily say about film, whether you're talking about the biggest box office titles in theaters now, or the Oscar-ready, critical darlings. But the richest of TV seems to have come from the opposite way of thinking, in which a talented creator is allowed to build their own world, and given the money and space to do it.