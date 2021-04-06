Nasim Pedrad Boldly Parodies Adolescence in TBS' Chad

Chad is a prototypical ninth grade male, with his oversized turtle shell backpack, his dreams of popularity, and complete lack of self-awareness. Series creator Pedrad and the show’s writers lean into this a great deal, and make it so that while Chad already looks kind of alien with Pedrad playing him, he’s also hands-down the strangest kid in his high school. He doesn’t know how to reach his goal of coolness (which would mean the acceptance of highly popular classmate Reid [Thomas Barbusca]), but Chad thinks he can just make it happen. In the first episode, he randomly goes up to some people and says that he had sex over the summer. It’s a complete lie, and it ends up blowing up in his face when he feels the pressure of living up to the new reputation. While reflecting the ridiculousness of youth, "Chad" often has a funny way of throwing a wrench into his latest scheme for acceptance.

High school is chaos, and the most charming episodes of “Chad” match that energy. The strongest episodes in its eight-episode first season have a certain danger to their character-based comedy, like “Sword”—in which Chad is gifted a sword and foolishly brings it to school—and the finale, in which Chad becomes popular when everyone thinks he’s the target of a hate crime. They're a strong complement to the acerbic one-liners that make for the series' biggest laughs, parts of a droll sense of humor that's more exciting when it feels like it's written for knowing adults instead of fellow Chads. (The show's primary age demographic is a bit uncertain.)

“Chad” is also about the people who surround Pedrad’s character, and that’s how the sweetness often makes its mark. He has very endearing conversations with his slightly more self-aware friend Peter (Jake Ryan, the scene-stealer from “Eighth Grade”) or frenemy Denise (Alexa Loo), and during his scenes at home with his mother Naz (Saba Homayoon), Uncle Hamid (Paul Chahidi) and younger sister Niki (Ella Mika). Chad remains the biggest headache in their lives, the goofy rapscallion that he is, but they are all formidable opposites against his manic energy. And they all often help guide him in his problems relating to identity, of embracing who he is as a Persian-American boy, and in figuring out what interests he wants to have. There's an entire, relatively touching episode in which Chad embraces the grandiosity of K-Pop.