Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is a Playful True-Crime Romp

The name of the deceased in this case is Tim Kono, a young resident of a massive New York City apartment building known as the Arconia. The cops decide that it’s a suicide, a gunshot wound to the head. But the nosy neighbors who love true-crime podcasts and sneak around the police tape for their own morbid curiosity, see the body and deduce that it’s a murder. Looking to get their own piece of podcast glory, struggling actor Charles (Martin), bankrupt Broadway director Oliver (Short) and a mysterious tenant named Mabel (Gomez) create their own show and investigation. Meanwhile, Mabel withholds knowledge about knowing Tim Kono, while living in a renovated apartment—one of many numerous details that the playful writing of the series raises as a cliffhanger and then answers shortly after.

Martin, Short, and Gomez are great fun to watch in this world, whether their characters are nursing private wounds or they’re embarking on this investigation that has a million clues. Martin and Short in particular lean into the eccentric dopiness of their characters, like with Charles and his sad but very funny past fame as an actor, or with Oliver and his status as a self-proclaimed visionary, who keeps asking people for money whether it’s his son or a chicken wrap sandwich sponsor (Nathan Lane, who eventually carves his own type of darkness in the story). Gomez’s Mabel is comparably more straight-faced, as if she walks into a room and knows she has to intentionally balance out the goofy energy from Oliver and Charles.

Martin co-created the show with John Hoffman, and while it expands with other writers and a handful of directors, there’s a charm in the dialogue that feels to be like it comes straight from Martin’s dry short stories. Take how the show gets its title: someone says that a second murder happened in the park, and they could include it in the podcast. But a different person shuts it down, saying “No, we need to focus. Only murders in the building.” It’s such a bizarre set-up and punchline, but meaningful to these characters and their silliness while trying to make podcast gold. That type of humor pops up throughout the series, also in the many ways that it somehow finds fresh ways to make funny generation gap jokes. The self-amusement of this show is rich, and infectious. The melancholy is perceptible too, as the show's sensitive writing gets you to feel for everyone's loneliness while rooting for their morbid hobby.