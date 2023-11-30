Home Entertainment Guide: November 2023

Now streaming on:

"Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One"

Much was made of how Tom Cruise saved the box office in 2022, only to see his 2023 blockbuster falter in the way of Barbenheimer. "What have you done for me lately" has always been the way of the box office, but it was a bit disheartening to see reporting calling a film that had its budget bloated significantly by Covid delays a bomb. "Dead Reckoning PartO One" still sold a lot of tickets. And what's more important? It still rules. The fact is that the "Mission Impossible" series has been the most reliable blockbuster franchise for the last decade, a series of fantastic action adventures that consistently out-entertain any other. The newest film is no exception, and it absolutely pops in 4K.

Special Features

Audio commentary with director Christopher McQuarrie and Editor Eddie Hamilton

Isolated Score Track

Abu Dhabi (4 minutes)

Rome (4 minutes)

Speed Flying (4 minutes)

Venice (4 minutes)

Freefall (9 minutes)

Train (5 minutes)

"Oppenheimer"

This isn't just one of the biggest box office stories of the year; it's one of the biggest of all time. Who but Christopher Nolan could have gotten this film to such heights that it's already one of the biggest 4K Blu-ray sellers of the year and appears to be the current frontrunner for the Oscar for Best Picture? No one. They say movie stars don't exist anymore, but Nolan is a draw as big as any on the market. As for the film, I'm with the folks who think it's one of the best of 2023, a masterful study in forced perspective that allows us to experience Oppenheimer's journey from reluctant genius to destroyer of worlds through his eyes and mind. It's an incredibly ambitious work that defies standard biopic tropes through its unshakeable confidence and remarkable craft. And it's a breathtaking 4K experience, one of the best of the year. Get one if you can.

Special Features

THE STORY OF OUR TIME: THE MAKING OF OPPENHEIMER

NOW I AM BECOME DEATH - The cast, crew and producers join Christopher Nolan in sharing the personal stories that made them passionate about the project's ambitious design for bridging multiple genres.

THE LUMINARIES - OPPENHEIMER's all-star cast discusses how they synthesize the script's dramatic narrative with the real lives of historical figures to embody their complex characters.

THE MANHATTAN PROJECT - To visualize Oppenheimer's ability to see different dimensions and to recreate the historic Trinity test, filmmakers developed unique techniques to craft stunning effects without using CGI.

THE DEVIL OF DETAILS - A look at how production designer Ruth De Jong and team recreated the entire town of Los Alamos with period-accurate props, spectacular sets and painstaking attention to authenticity.

WALKING A MILE - Costume and makeup craftspeople populate OPPENHEIMER's immersive environments with iconic figures by utilizing thousands of pieces of clothing and cutting-edge prosthetic applications.

CAN YOU HEAR MUSIC? - Working closely with Christopher Nolan, Ludwig Göransson composes a deeply personal, historically expansive score ranging from the organic to the alien to accompany the visual landscape.

WE CAN PERFORM THIS MIRACLE - Christopher Nolan's closest collaborators demonstrate how his artistic vision creates camaraderie that drives his talented crew to continue breaking new ground in filmmaking.

TRAILERS

INNOVATIONS IN FILM: 65MM BLACK-AND-WHITE FILM IN OPPENHEIMER - FotoKem opens the door to its film labs, where new technologies are invented for using color and black & white 65mm film to visualize OPPENHEIMER's dual timelines while pushing the format further forward.

MEET THE PRESS Q&A PANEL: OPPENHEIMER - Chuck Todd moderates a conversation where Christopher Nolan, author Kai Bird, and physicists Dr. Kip Thorne, Dr. Thom Mason and Dr. Carlo Rovelli reflect on the fascinating science and doomsday concerns OPPENHEIMER illustrates onscreen.

TO END ALL WAR: OPPENHEIMER & THE ATOMIC BOMB - Explore how one man's relentless drive and invention of the atomic bomb changed the nature of war forever, led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and unleashed mass hysteria.